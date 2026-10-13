ABM Extends Partnership With Sofi Stadium And Youtube Theater Ahead Of Upcoming Marquee Global Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longstanding relationship continues as ABM helps power extraordinary fan and guest experiences at one of the nation's premier sports and entertainment destinations





NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today announced the extension of its longstanding relationship with SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater, continuing the industry-leading engineering and janitorial services it provides across both venues. The renewed partnership builds on ABM's work at SoFi Stadium, which began before the venue opened in 2020, and continues as the stadium prepares for another extraordinary stretch of global sports and entertainment events.

Across the 3.1-million-square-foot SoFi Stadium and the 227,000-square-foot, three-story indoor YouTube Theater, ABM's onsite team works behind the scenes to help keep the venues operating, clean, and ready to welcome fans and guests as it transforms from NFL games to concerts and other large-scale events. That work is supported by ABM's longstanding Southern California presence, combining deep local resources with national sports & entertainment expertise. At SoFi Stadium alone, ABM delivers approximately 84,000 hours of engineering services annually to support the stadium's complex building systems, while its janitorial operation can scale to more than 250 team members on major event days.

"The measure of a great partnership isn't simply how it starts, but how it grows," said Valerie Burd, President of Business & Industry, ABM. "Since before SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater first opened its doors, our team has grown alongside these venues, adapting to an increasingly dynamic event calendar while bringing the scale and technical expertise needed to help create exceptional experiences for every fan and guest. Extending that relationship speaks to what our teams have built together and where we're headed next."

ABM's history dates to the original construction. Six months before SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater opened in September 2020, ABM engineering experts were already onsite, working alongside construction teams, providing input on building systems and inspections, developing standard operating procedures, and gaining firsthand knowledge of the infrastructure they would ultimately maintain.

SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater have become year-round destinations for professional and collegiate sports, international competitions, major concert tours, award shows, and other large-scale entertainment. Supporting a calendar of that scale requires an operation built to adapt: preparing the venue for tens of thousands of guests, supporting complex events, and helping turn the building around for whatever comes next.

"There's something special about coming full circle at SoFi Stadium," said Brian Grant, Vice President, Sports & Entertainment, ABM. "From the beginning, this partnership has been about bringing the specialized venue expertise and resources needed to support a building and event calendar unlike almost any other. Six years later, I'm incredibly proud of what our onsite team has built and the work they put in so that when tens of thousands of fans arrive, they can focus on enjoying the event in a clean, welcoming environment."

"ABM has been part of SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater's operations since before we welcomed our first guests, giving their team a deep understanding of our building and what it takes to deliver at the highest level," said Jason Wright, VP Facilities and Engineering, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "As our event calendar expands, ABM has remained an adaptable partner focused on helping us deliver the environment our guests expect. We look forward to building on this foundation as we host major global events in the years ahead."

SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater's relationship is part of ABM's broader sports and entertainment portfolio. Nationwide, ABM teams support many of the country's leading stadiums, arenas, and entertainment destinations, providing scalable facility solutions that help complex venues operate reliably and create clean, safe, welcoming environments for fans, performers, athletes, and staff.

For more information about ABM's Sports & Entertainment solutions, visit .

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, education, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

ABM

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at