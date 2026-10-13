Nvent And AMD Collaborate On Cooling For AMD Helios Rackscale Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) nVent will add liquid and air cooling solution to AMD rack-scale AI platform to create a fully integrated system for large AI workloads

The companies will unveil a first look of the open-source solution at the OCP Global Summit

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nVent (NYSE: NVT) and AMD today announced a collaboration to bring rack-level cooling to the AMD HeliosTM Rackscale solution. The joint effort pairs nVent's data center cooling expertise with AMD Helios to help operators deploy AI capacity at scale. This will add nVent rear door heat exchanger (RDHx) as part of the fully integrated AMD Helios AI infrastructure platform that includes AMD InstinctTM graphical processing units (GPUs), EPYCTM central processing units (CPUs), PensandoTM networking technologies, and the AMD ROCmTM open software stack. nVent will unveil a first look at the OCP Global Summit in San Jose, CA, October 12 to 16, 2026.

“This collaboration brings nVent's cooling expertise to one of the leading AI platforms in the industry,” said Eric Osborn, vice president and general manager of Data Solutions, Cooling & Power at nVent.“We are designing for the platforms our customers are building on, and working closely with AMD is how we make sure the fit is right.”

nVent's DC-powered RDHx is an industry-first dual rear door, designed for the double-wide AMD Helios rack. It captures the heat that direct-to-chip liquid cooling leaves behind and returns cooled air to the space, keeping the rack effectively room-neutral. It is fully-integrated with the AMD Helios platform and offers intelligent cooling with no wasted watts, integrated air temperature, humidity sensors and differential pressure fan speed control. Additionally, its DC power matches how next-generation AI racks are powered. The result is a cooling solution that allows customers to start with a single rack and scale larger deployments over time.

“The rack, not any single component within it, has now become the unit of deployment; and compute, networking, software, power and cooling must operate as one system,” said Ravi Pendekanti, corporate vice president, Data Center Solutions Business Group, AMD.“AMD Helios brings those elements together in an open, standards-based architecture designed to help customers scale from a single rack to large AI factories with long-term flexibility. Our collaboration with nVent expands the cooling options available for AMD Helios, helping operators bring high-density AI infrastructure online across a broader range of data center environments.”

At the OCP Global Summit, nVent and AMD will show the RDHx for the first time on an Open Rack Wide (ORW) rack alongside the manifolds, bus bars, and power shelves of a Helios deployment, giving operators a first look at how the companies' work comes together. Visit Booth #A9 at OCP for more information.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

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