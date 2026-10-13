Asure Highlights Client Cyber Coverage That Helps Thousands Of Employers Combat Rapid Increase In AI-Enabled Threats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cybersecurity Awareness Month, October, brings attention to AI-enabled threats such as“bricking” and how Asure uniquely helps employers prepare

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), which delivers payroll and human resources solutions and enterprise payroll tax and treasury services, today highlighted its CyberMax Protects offering in recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a Department of Homeland Security initiative. CyberMax now covers thousands of Asure's small and mid-sized businesses with cyber liability insurance bundled with prevention services and incident response support, extending the value Asure can provide through its existing employer relationships.

For Asure's clients, the cyber insurance business case helping employers protect the continuity of their operations as they rely more heavily on digital systems used to deliver payroll and HR. Asure's CyberMax Protects policy is among the few such policies protecting against“bricking,” which is when a cyberattack makes a device unusable-essentially turning it into a“brick.” Offering valuable complementary services such as cyber insurance through an established customer relationship creates an opportunity to increase adoption of additional solutions and deepen customer engagement.

“Our customers depend on digital systems to pay employees, manage their workforce and run their businesses,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Asure.“Helping them prepare for cyber disruption is a practical extension of the relationship we already have. CyberMax Protects gives employers access to prevention tools, insurance and expert response support, while creating another opportunity for Asure to serve more of their business needs.”

AI-enabled attacks add urgency to that need. IBM's 2026 Cost of a Data Breach Report found that one in four malicious breaches involved AI, a 56% increase from the prior year. The report included that deepfake impersonation was the most common type of hack, and AI-driven attacked added costs of up to $1 million per breach. Voice and SMS phishing attacks, 17% of reported hacks, are the most expensive according to the report.

CyberMax Protects pairs insurance with practical services employers can use before an incident occurs. The program includes phishing security testing, phishing and wire fraud training materials, incident response planning resources, and Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace security reviews. It also includes 10 managed detection and response licenses, external vulnerability scans, and cybersecurity and data privacy assessments with expert recommendations.

If an incident occurs, policyholders have access to forensics, breach counsel and 24/7/365 breach support. Coverage is subject to the applicable policy terms, limits and exclusions.

“On CyberMax, the claims we see most often start with phishing and account takeovers, sometimes serious enough that a laptop has to be wiped,” said Robert Campbell, Vice President of Partnerships at CyberMax Protects.“That's why we pair coverage with prevention, including phishing testing, managed detection and response, and security reviews of Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. And if an incident does happen, forensics, breach counsel, and 24/7/365 breach support mean small businesses get expert help right away.”

Asure's broader Marketplace strategy brings payroll and HR together with complementary offerings that address the needs of growing businesses. Cyber protection supports that approach by giving employers access to resources intended to help them prepare for disruption and respond promptly when problems arise. Learn more at

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR) helps employers manage payroll, HR, recruiting, time and attendance, benefits and compliance. Its enterprise payroll tax and treasury services support tax filing across jurisdictions, funding and money movement for large organizations. Learn more at

About CyberMax Protects

CyberMax Protects gives small and mid-sized businesses cyber liability insurance and proactive cybersecurity in one simple program. Every policy is backed by a national A- rated carrier and comes bundled with prevention services, including phishing security testing, managed detection and response, vulnerability scans, security assessments, and Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace reviews. If an incident happens, policyholders get forensics, breach counsel, and 24/7/365 breach support. Businesses that need more protection than the program provides can buy additional cyber liability coverage online in minutes. Learn more at

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements about Asure's employer services strategy, opportunities to increase adoption of additional solutions and deepen customer engagement, and the expected benefits of cyber protection services. Actual results may differ materially because of customer demand, execution risks, changes in cyber threats, the effectiveness of third-party services and other factors described in Asure's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak as of the date of this release. Asure undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

617-335-5058

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