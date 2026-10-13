Alignment Health Expands Medicare Advantage Coverage To Four New Charlotte-Area Counties For 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion brings Alignment's coordinated care model, access to Novant Health and Tryon Medical Partners, and new Medicare Advantage plan options to more than 295,000 additional Medicare beneficiaries

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Health, today announced its expansion into Cabarrus, Gaston, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties beginning Jan. 1, 2027. The expansion gives more than 295,000 additional people with Medicare access to Alignment's care model, which combines local provider partnerships, personalized support and benefits designed to help seniors stay healthy and independent. Members in the new service area will have in-network access to many high-quality physicians and facilities including Novant Health and Tryon Medical Partners.

With the expansion, Alignment Health Plan will serve 20 North Carolina counties that are home to more than 992,000 Medicare beneficiaries, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data1. The Charlotte-area expansion brings Alignment into a market encompassing nearly 300,000 Medicare beneficiaries across Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston and Rowan counties, three of which have Medicare Advantage penetration rates above the state average.

Alignment's 2027 North Carolina portfolio includes eight Medicare Advantage plans supported by more than 17,000 PCPs and specialists across the Charlotte region, the Triangle, the Triad and western North Carolina. Plans include a variety of plan options designed to meet the diverse needs of Medicare beneficiaries, with offerings that emphasize affordability, personalized care, support for chronic health conditions and coordinated coverage for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

“Every senior deserves healthcare that is personal, compassionate and easy to navigate,” said Dawn Maroney, president of Alignment Health and CEO of Alignment Health Plan.“By expanding into the Charlotte region, we're extending our mission to help more North Carolina seniors live healthier, more independent lives. When seniors have the right care, the right support and someone truly looking out for them, they can focus less on the healthcare system and more on living their lives.”

Trusted Local Care Across North Carolina

Through Alignment's growing provider network, members have access to high-quality primary care, specialty care and hospital services across North Carolina .



Charlotte region: Beginning Jan. 1, members in Cabarrus, Gaston, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties will have in-network access to Novant Health, Tryon Medical Partners, Oak Street Health and many other high-quality physicians and facilities. Triangle, Triad and western North Carolina: Members continue to have access to UNC Health, Duke Health and WakeMed in the Triangle; Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health in the Triad; and Mission Health, AdventHealth Hendersonville and Hopscotch Primary Care in western North Carolina.



Plans and Support Built Around Members

Alignment Health's 2027 Medicare Advantage plans are designed to help North Carolina seniors find coverage that fits their health needs, budget and lifestyle. In the Charlotte region, a range of new plans include benefits such as a $3,000 annual dental allowance and a monthly Medicare Part B premium rebate. All members have access to Alignment's 24/7 concierge team, which provides personalized support to help them understand benefits, find the right doctor, coordinate care and get answers when they need them. Depending on the plan, members may also enjoy benefits such as $0 copays on more than 10,000 prescribed medications, over-the-counter and grocery allowances, fitness programs and in-home support.

For 2027, Alignment's North Carolina HMO contract is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, reflecting Alignment's consistent ability to deliver high-quality service and responsive care across communities in the state. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system designed to help consumers compare quality and performance when choosing coverage.

Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, with coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2027. To learn more about Alignment Health's 2027 Medicare Advantage plans in North Carolina, visit alignmenthealthplan.com or call 1-888-979-2247.2

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Jerry Slowey

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1 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, September 2026 MA State/County Penetration

2 Alignment Health Plan is an HMO, HMO POS, HMO C-SNP, HMO D-SNP and PPO plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Alignment Health Plan depends on contract renewal. The benefit information provided is a summary, not a complete description of benefits. For more information, contact the plan. Call 1-888-979-2247 (TTY: 711), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, for more information. Other providers are available in our network.