Enviri Corporation Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2026 Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2026 earnings results on Thursday, November 5, prior to the NYSE market open. The Company will also host its quarterly conference call and webcast that day, beginning at 9:00 am ET.
Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at enviri.com. The live call can also be accessed using the dial-in details below. Please ask to join either the Enviri Corporation call or Conference ID 1227167. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company's website.
Conference Call Details for Investors and Financial Analysts
Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
Time: 9:00 am ET
Dial-in (US toll-free): (800) 715-9871
Dial-in (International / US): +1 (646) 307-1963
About Enviri
Enviri is a global market leader providing environmental and operational solutions to the metal and rail industries. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and operating in more than 30 countries, the company leverages over 170 years of industrial expertise to help customers improve operational performance, recover value from byproducts, enhance sustainability, and maintain critical infrastructure. Enviri's divisions, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail, combine deep operational capabilities with innovative technologies and global scale to deliver long-term value for customers, communities, and shareholders. Learn more at enviri.com.
| Investor Contact
| Media Contact
| David Martin
| Karen Tognarelli
| +1.267.946.1407
| +1.717.480.6145
|...
|...
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