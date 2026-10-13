Genius Group Launches Genius High As A Scalable Model For AI-Powered Future Schools.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ( "Genius Group", "GNS" or the "Company" ), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced the launch of Genius High, a new purpose-built high school campus at Nuanu Creative City in Bali, Indonesia. Designed to be Asia's leading Future High School, Genius High will open for the 2027-2028 academic year commencing August 2027, serving students in Years 10 through 13.

The new campus connects directly with the Company's current Primary School and Middle School Campus at Nuanu, which is experiencing over 65% year-on-year growth and is expanding its capacity to over 1,000 full-time school students and over 50,000 Genius Camp visitors in 2027.

Features of Genius High include:



AI-Powered Learning with Student AI and Teacher AI: Genius High is powered by Student AI and Teacher AI, which have scaled to over 300,000 global users in 2026 as part of the Genius OS product suite. AI tools map each student's understanding across every subject, identifying their talents, passions, purpose, and what they're ready to master next. Every student receives a personalized weekly learning plan that evolves with them, allowing parents to share in their journey.



AI-Powered Space Capsule Classrooms: Genius High will be the first school in Asia to feature AI-Powered Space Capsule classrooms: Starlink-connected, immersive learning environments that enable students to travel through time and space on field trips of enquiry and exploration.



Future Lab and Makerspace: The campus also includes a full Future Lab with an AI and robotics centre, drone and robot arena, music and film studio, makerspace for art and design, and a Future Zone showcase.



World Class Academics and Accreditation. Genius High combines three world-class systems: Cambridge International Education accreditation at IGCSE (Years 10–11) and A Level (Years 12–13); plans to introduce the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme, followed by the IB Career-related Programme; and the Company's own Genius Code accelerated learning courses and camps covering AI-powered missions, entrepreneurial and financial literacy skills, global citizenship, and leadership.



A School Within a Playground. Located within the 44-hectare Nuanu Creative City, Genius High students have access to an ecosystem of entrepreneurial, environmental and impact-driven projects through the Company's Genius Missions programme, Genius Apprentice programme (students work alongside real enterprises, earning credits and presenting at the annual Genius Awards).

World-Class Campus and Facilities. The Genius High campus features purpose-built high school classrooms, science labs, a community club, and a youth club. Sports facilities include a 25-metre competition swimming pool, covered courts for basketball and volleyball, spectator terraces, a gym, and cross-country tracks.



At the heart of Genius High is the mission to ensure a vibrant school environment which ignites every student's unique genius and prepares them for a future world where they can confidently pursue their life's work. Whether students are most passionate about pursuing an academic, entrepreneurial, artistic or technical life path, Genius High is designed as a bridge to empower their life success.

Genius High and Genius City: A Scalable Model

Genius High is a key part of Genius City, a turnkey lifelong learning campus designed to integrate into data center communities, economic zones, and national upskilling programmes worldwide.

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 projects that 59% of the global workforce (over 1.6 billion workers) will need reskilling or upskilling by 2030, driven primarily by AI adoption[1]. As governments and enterprises invest in the global AI infrastructure build-out, a parallel demand is emerging for the human support services to match: education and upskilling programmes that prepare communities for the AI-powered economy.

The world's largest technology companies have recognized this gap and are investing billions of dollars in community upskilling programmes tied to their data center expansions:



In January 2026, Microsoft announced its Community-First AI Infrastructure initiative, with the goal of delivering AI skills training for students, educators, and small businesses in every data center region, including Datacenter Academy partnerships with community colleges and free AI literacy training at local libraries.[2]

Last week, Amazon announced its Built Together programme, committing over $1 billion over five years to education, workforce training, and community infrastructure in U.S. data center regions, including free certificate and degree programmes targeting over 300,000 students.[3]

Meta is investing $115 million in 2026 through its America's Workforce Academy for construction and infrastructure roles, alongside over $94 million in Community Action Grants for schools and nonprofits in data center communities.[4] In parallel, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Anthropic have jointly committed $23 million to establish the National Academy for AI Instruction with the American Federation of Teachers, targeting 400,000 K–12 educators over five years. [5]

The Genius City model is designed to address this convergence of demand, providing a turnkey, integrated learning campus that combines K-12 schooling, vocational training, entrepreneurial acceleration, and AI-powered upskilling in an integrated community ecosystem.

Roger James Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, said“We are seeing the leading AI companies commit billions of dollars to workforce training in their data center regions. At the same time, they are investing together to bring AI training into schools.”

“We have designed our Genius High Future School and Genius City model as a turnkey solution for AI companies to partner with communities, and for communities to gain maximum return from the AI revolution in a way that benefits everyone in the local area.”

“Genius City is a lifelong learning campus designed for the next generation. Our students will graduate with the AI skills, entrepreneurial experience, and global perspective that will define the leaders of tomorrow.”

The Company's stated goal is to launch 100 Genius Cities, and further to the successful launch of its pilot Genius City in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia, it is now in active discussions to scale its Genius City model via global and local partnerships and its network of Genius City leaders.







Full details and a downloadable guide to Genius High can be found at:



Sources

[1] World Economic Forum, Future of Jobs Report 2025. Projects 59% of global workforce will need reskilling by 2030.

[2] Microsoft,“Building Community-First AI Infrastructure,” January 13, 2026.

[3] Amazon,“Amazon Announces Built Together Program for Data Center Communities,” October 2, 2026.

[4] Meta Data Centers,“Building the future of skilled trades: Be Pro Be Proud.”

[5] Bloomberg,“OpenAI, Microsoft Back New Academy to Bring AI Into Classrooms,” July 8, 2025.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will”,“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

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