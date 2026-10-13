MAX Power Appoints Rob Norris CEO To Lead Commercialization Push As Lawson Completions Near And U.S. Listing Opportunities Evaluated

The new positions of Chief Technology Officer and Chief Geochemist strengthen the team behind the Company's planned commercial validation activities and MAXX LEMI as MAX Power advances its efforts toward the potential large-scale commercialization of Natural Hydrogen as an emerging new primary energy source.

New Video: The Next Chapter



REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce a major expansion and realignment of its executive leadership as the Company enters a defining new phase in its pursuit of the world's first large-scale commercial Natural Hydrogen discovery. Former Saskatchewan cabinet minister and MAX Power Director Rob Norris has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, to lead the Company's accelerating commercialization strategy, U.S. capital markets expansion, and strategic partnerships. The appointment comes as MAX Power prepares to commence critical completions testing at Lawson and Bracken, advances the commercial potential of its proprietary AI-assisted MAXX LEMI exploration platform, and pursues a growing pipeline of Natural Hydrogen discoveries across approximately 2.5 million permitted acres in Saskatchewan.

Highlights



New CEO: Rob Norris, a former Saskatchewan MLA who served in senior cabinet positions in the Brad Wall government, takes the helm as Ran Narayanasamy moves into the newly-created position of Managing Director, Innovation and International Strategy;

Technology leadership: Tom Kishchuk, one of Saskatchewan's foremost energy experts, has been appointed Chief Technology Officer. He brings more than 30 years of technical and business leadership to the advancement of Natural Hydrogen commerciality and the MAXX LEMI platform;

Scientific depth: Dr. Brendan Bishop has been appointed Chief Geochemist, strengthening the Company's subsurface and isotopic expertise as MAX Power expands its discovery footprint across Genesis and elsewhere in Saskatchewan;

Commercial validation: The completions program is scheduled to commence in the second half of October as MAX Power takes aim at confirming Lawson commerciality and follows up on encouraging first-well results at Bracken, 325 km southwest of Lawson; Growth priorities: The new CEO will oversee MAX Power's“months to molecules” commercialization strategy for Natural Hydrogen, catalyze U.S. exchange listing plans, bring further scale to MAX Power's permitted land position and discovery potential, pursue strategic exploration partnerships, advance discussions with potential end-users, and implement a commercial rollout plan for MAXX LEMI.



Mr. Neil McMillan, MAX Power Chairman of the Board, commented:“The speed at which this opportunity is progressing, and the direction it's headed with our months to molecules strategy, is unlike anything I've experienced in my career, and that includes 16 years at Cameco. We are quick to adapt as events unfold on the ground, just as we did nearly a year ago when we appointed Ran as CEO and he skillfully steered us through a critical new period that started with the discovery at our first well. We're now about to enter another new phase with near-term goals focussed on commercialization, fresh discoveries, rollout of the MAXX LEMI Platform, and rapid unlocking of value of other land packages outside of our 2,000 sq. km combined Lawson and Bracken permit areas.”

Mr. McMillan concluded:“In addition, and this is where Rob's communication skills will be of immense help, MAX Power is evaluating potential opportunities for a dual listing of its common shares on a U.S. stock exchange as part of its broader capital markets strategy, with a view to expanding its investor base, enhancing trading liquidity and increasing its visibility among U.S. and retail investors.”

Rob Norris Leads the Next Phase of Growth

Mr. Norris joined MAX Power's Board in June 2025. He served as a Saskatchewan MLA from 2007 to 2016, with cabinet responsibilities that included SaskPower, Innovation, Advanced Education, Employment, Labour and Immigration. His record spans energy policy, research and international partnerships, including work associated with the Boundary Dam Carbon Capture Project and the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation. He was also a key driver and champion for the Canadian Light Source Synchrotron in Saskatoon, Canada's only Synchrotron and one of only approximately 40 in the entire world.

An exceptional communicator and strategist, Mr. Norris will be instrumental in raising MAX Power's profile in the United States as the Company pursues a dual listing on a U.S. stock exchange. Mr. Narayanasamy's new role as Managing Director, Innovation and International Strategy builds on his leadership through the discovery and follow-up drilling phase at Lawson, advancement of MAXX LEMI, and oversees connections that will bring important site visits by international energy players to Lawson in Q4.

Mr. Rob Norris, CEO, commented:“MAX Power is entering a phase where technical execution, technology and capital markets must advance together. Our focus this quarter will be on completions testing and commercial validation, expansion of our successful exploratory drilling and a further buildout of our permitted land package, execution of our U.S. listing plans, the advancement of MAXX LEMI, and securing partnerships that can move MAX Power forward in the most efficient and dynamic ways possible to further build shareholder value.

“Saskatchewan is where we are testing this new energy opportunity, but the potential audience is global. The expansion of AI infrastructure and demand for reliable power add urgency to our work. We intend to bring MAX Power's story to a much larger U.S. and international audience while building the evidence required for commercial development.”

Immediate Priorities for the New CEO

Completions and commercial validation: Commence the completions program in the second half of October as MAX Power takes aim at confirming commerciality of the Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery and follows up on encouraging first-well results at Bracken, 325 km southwest of Lawson at the Grasslands Project, on a trend adjacent to Genesis.

U.S. capital markets: Accelerate plans for a dual listing of MAX Power's common shares on a U.S. stock exchange to expand the Company's investor base, enhance trading liquidity and increase U.S. visibility. Any listing remains subject to applicable exchange requirements and approvals.

New discoveries: Continue exploratory drilling within the 1,224 sq. km Lawson permit area in pursuit of additional Natural Hydrogen discoveries.

Strategic exploration partnerships: Monetize selected land packages outside Lawson and Bracken through partnerships that drive seismic acquisition and additional drilling, building a pipeline of potential new discoveries across the Company's prospective Saskatchewan ground.

Potential end-users: Advance discussions with potential Natural Hydrogen end-users in Saskatchewan as the Company works to establish the technical and commercial basis for future development.

MAXX LEMI: Advance a commercial rollout plan for this AI-assisted platform as Kyndryl prepares to submit a comprehensive commercialization strategy and go-to-market plan.

Global investor visibility: Attend major upcoming investor events, including a lead role at HNAT, the world's largest Natural Hydrogen conference, in Paris, France, November 3 and 4, 2026.

Figure 1 – The Genesis Trend









Tom Kishchuk Brings Energy Technology and Commercial Experience

Mr. Kishchuk brings more than 30 years of technical and business leadership, including service as President and CEO of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Canada Ltd. and Vice President, Operational Support, at Federated Co-operatives Limited. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and completed the Ivey Executive Program. He is Executive Director of the Global Institute for Energy, Minerals and Society.

As Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Kishchuk will play a key role in advancing MAX Power from discovery to potential near-term commercialization. His experience across energy technology, operations and commercialization strengthens MAX Power's ability to execute on its“months to molecules” strategy. Mr. Kishchuk's expertise will also be invaluable in ensuring a successful rollout of MAXX LEMI.

AI Leadership Meets Expanding Demand for Power

The appointment of a Chief Technology Officer reinforces management's view that MAX Power is at the forefront of the resource sector's adoption of artificial or super intelligence for all aspects of its operations. The Company's MAXX LEMI Platform is designed to integrate geological, geophysical and geochemical information with AI modelling to sharpen exploration targeting and support the pursuit of Natural Hydrogen discoveries, not just in Saskatchewan but across the globe.

Kyndryl is currently developing a comprehensive commercial strategy and go-to-market plan for MAXX LEMI (refer to September 18, 2026 news release ). Mr. Kishchuk will be intimately involved in the rollout plan for MAXX LEMI, which may also have applications beyond Natural Hydrogen.

This technology push comes as AI and data center expansion accelerate demand for reliable power. As referenced in MAX Power's September 18, 2026 news release, Bell's Saskatchewan plans include adding up to 900 MW of new capacity to its 300 MW project already under construction, creating a planned 1.2 GW AI infrastructure hub immediately adjacent to Genesis. Saskatchewan has also received more than 30 data center applications and requires new data centre proponents to supply their own power.

That expanding market gives added strategic significance to MAX Power's search for a new primary energy source close to Saskatchewan's industrial demand. Natural Hydrogen could ultimately contribute to local energy supply if testing establishes commercially viable production and development proceeds.

Dr. Brendan Bishop Adds Geochemistry Expertise

Dr. Bishop completed his PhD at the University of Regina with the thesis “Non-Traditional Sources of Critical Minerals From the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.” He received the Governor General's Gold Medal at the University's spring 2024 convocation as the graduate student with the highest academic standing.

Dr. Bishop's affiliations include the Geological Survey of Canada and the Jackson School of Geosciences at the University of Texas at Austin. His expertise in geochemistry, including his understanding of the isotopes of hydrogen and helium, makes him an invaluable addition to MAX Power's technical team. He has 11 first-author articles published or in review and has been invited to speak at national and international conferences.

Why This Matters To Investors

MAX Power is entering what could become the most consequential phase of its development. Having established Canada's first confirmed subsurface Natural Hydrogen system, the Company is now approaching an important stage in evaluating the potential commercial viability of the Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery. With completions currently expected to begin in the second half of October, the focus is shifting toward evaluating flow, concentrations, reservoir performance and deliverability – among the factors necessary to access whether Lawson may support commercially viable production.

At the same time, MAX Power is building the corporate infrastructure to pursue an opportunity extending well beyond its initial discovery. An expanded leadership team brings together government and energy policy experience, industrial commercialization expertise and advanced geochemistry as the Company evaluates U.S. capital markets opportunities, pursues new discoveries and strategic partnerships across approximately 2.5 million permitted acres, and advances MAXX LEMI toward potential commercialization. The convergence of Natural Hydrogen exploration, AI-driven subsurface intelligence and rapidly expanding demand for reliable energy may create opportunities for future development and long-term value creation, subject to successful exploration, technical validation, commercial feasibility and market conditions.

The significance is in the timing. MAX Power is preparing to test the potential commercial viability of its Lawson Discovery while simultaneously building the leadership, technology and international relationships needed to pursue scale at a time when energy security and sovereignty are key global themes.













Figure 2: Drilling at Lawson 3 Well, Genesis Trend (Aug. 2026)









Marketing Agreement - IBN

MAX Power has entered into a Syndicated Communications Agreement (the“Agreement”) with InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), of 1108 Lavaca Street, Suite 110-IBN, Austin, Texas 78701, USA, whose principal is Michael McCarthy, who can be contacted at: Ph: (512) 354-7000, ...

Under the Agreement, IBN will provide a new investor awareness campaign, including content creation and syndication through IBN's network of financial media brands and syndication partners, press release enhancement and recap-style coverage, an IBN podcast interview with the Company's CEO, social media relations support, and monthly reporting.

The Agreement is effective October 9, 2026 for an initial term of ninety (90) days (October 9, 2026 to January 7, 2027). In consideration for the services, the Company will pay IBN $500,000 USD in cash from the Company's working capital. No securities of the Company are issuable to IBN as compensation under the Agreement.

To the knowledge of the Company, IBN and its principals are at arm's length to the Company and do not hold any securities of the Company. IBN is responsible for ensuring that its promotional activities comply with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

Stay Connected by Following Us On

X (formerly Twitter): x.com/MaxPowerMining

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/max-power-mining-corp

Instagram: instagram.com/maxpowerminingcorp

YouTube: youtube.com/@maxpowerminingcorp

and by joining our Telegram channel: t.me/MaxpowerMining

Recent Videos

What if the Answer to Natural Hydrogen Was Beneath Our Feet All Along?



President Chad Levesque On Significance of Lawson



What is Natural Hydrogen?



Genesis Explained: Its“Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand



The Genesis Trend's Industrial Corridor



Lawson – Canada's First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen



MAX Power Leaps at Lawson



Watch the Drill in Action



MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video



History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup



About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 2.5 million acres (~1 million hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen, and is in the midst of a multi-well follow-up drill program followed by completions testing to evaluate the potential commercial viability of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals, which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Rob Norris, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

...

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, President

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

...

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

...

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“could”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intend”,“may”,“plan”,“potential”,“predict”,“project”,“should”,“will” and similar expressions. In this release, forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the leadership team's priorities; the timing, scope and anticipated results of completions, testing and exploration programs, including the anticipated commencement of completions testing in the second half of October 2026; the potential commercial viability, development and production of Natural Hydrogen at Lawson, Bracken and elsewhere; the Company's proposed“months to molecules” commercialization strategy and anticipated development timelines; the interpretation of geological structures, prospective areas and potential Natural Hydrogen accumulations; potential new discoveries; strategic exploration partnerships and monetization of land packages; discussions and potential relationships with end-users; the evaluation and potential pursuit of a U.S. exchange listing and its anticipated benefits, including increased liquidity, investor participation and market visibility; the development, capabilities, evaluation and potential commercial rollout of MAXX LEMI, including Kyndryl's anticipated commercialization strategy and go-to-market plan; potential energy demand and supply opportunities, including those associated with proposed AI and data centre infrastructure in Saskatchewan; the availability of financing, infrastructure, equipment, personnel and regulatory approvals; and planned participation in investor events.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including that required regulatory and exchange approvals will be obtained; financing will be available on acceptable terms; planned exploration, completions, testing and development activities will proceed as anticipated; necessary equipment, personnel and infrastructure will be available; geological interpretations and technical results will support further advancement; testing will provide sufficient information to evaluate the potential commercial viability of Natural Hydrogen production; Natural Hydrogen, if commercially recoverable, can be produced, processed, transported and marketed on economically viable terms; suitable commercial and exploration partners and potential end-users can be engaged; technology evaluation and commercialization work can be completed; anticipated third-party infrastructure and energy developments will proceed substantially as publicly described; applicable U.S. exchange listing requirements can be satisfied; and market conditions will remain favourable. Although management considers these assumptions reasonable as of the date of this news release, they are inherently subject to significant technical, economic, regulatory and commercial uncertainties and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include exploration and development risks; geological, geochemical and technical uncertainties; delays, modifications or unsuccessful results from planned completions, testing or drilling activities; the possibility that Natural Hydrogen concentrations, flow rates, reservoir pressure, continuity, recharge characteristics or deliverability will be insufficient to support commercial production; the possibility that geological interpretations or anticipated accumulations are not confirmed by further exploration or testing; the possibility that the Company's discoveries or prospective properties do not contain commercially recoverable quantities of Natural Hydrogen; production, processing, transportation, storage and distribution costs; infrastructure availability; environmental and permitting requirements; the availability and timing of regulatory approvals; the ability to secure suitable markets, offtake arrangements, strategic partnerships and commercial relationships; the possibility that anticipated third-party energy and data center developments do not proceed or do not generate demand for Natural Hydrogen; the timing, performance and outcome of technology evaluation and the potential commercial adoption of MAXX LEMI; the possibility that the Company does not pursue or complete a U.S. exchange listing or that any such listing does not achieve the anticipated benefits; market acceptance; commodity and energy prices; access to capital and potential dilution; and general economic, market and business conditions.

The Company's Natural Hydrogen projects remain at the exploration and evaluation stage. The identification of Natural Hydrogen through drilling, sampling or other exploration activities does not, in itself, establish the existence of commercially recoverable quantities of Natural Hydrogen or demonstrate the economic viability of production. Further testing, technical evaluation and economic analysis will be required to assess the potential for commercial development. There can be no assurance that planned completions or subsequent testing will establish sustained flow rates, commercially viable concentrations, reservoir deliverability or other characteristics necessary to support commercial production. References in this news release to potential commerciality, commercialization, commercial validation, large-scale production, prospective accumulations, future energy supply or the Company's proposed“months to molecules” strategy reflect management's current objectives, interpretations and expectations only. Such references should not be interpreted as confirmation that commercial production has been established, that commercially recoverable resources have been delineated, or that any particular production or commercialization timeline will be achieved. Natural Hydrogen exploration and commercial development remain emerging areas of the energy industry, and significant additional technical, regulatory, financial and commercial work may be required before any production decision can be made.

There can be no assurance that the Company's plans, expectations or objectives will be achieved, that exploration and completions testing will establish commercially viable Natural Hydrogen production, that anticipated strategic partnerships or end-user arrangements will materialize, that a U.S. exchange listing will be pursued or completed, or that MAXX LEMI will achieve commercial adoption or generate revenue. Actual results, developments and timelines may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information regarding the Company and the risks and uncertainties affecting its business and operations is available in the Company's continuous disclosure filings under its profile on SEDAR+ at

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: