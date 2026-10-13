Hiboy Expands Best Buy Presence With S2R Plus And MAX Pro Scooters Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hiboy, a provider of electric scooters and e-bikes for everyday mobility, announced that its S2R Plus and MAX Pro electric scooters are expanding into Best Buy stores nationwide, further strengthening the brand's retail presence in the United States.

The expansion marks another step in Hiboy's growing relationship with Best Buy, giving more consumers the opportunity to explore Hiboy products in person.

Two Scooters for Different Riding Needs

The S2R Plus and MAX Pro bring different riding options to Best Buy shoppers, giving consumers more ways to find a Hiboy scooter that fits their needs.

The S2R Plus is designed for everyday use, with a compact design suited to commuting, running errands and short trips. Its availability at Best Buy gives shoppers another way to explore Hiboy's products in person.









The MAX Pro, meanwhile, offers a larger platform and a more performance-focused design for riders looking for more from their electric scooter. Its addition broadens the range of Hiboy models available through Best Buy.

Together, the two scooters give Best Buy customers more options across Hiboy's lineup, serving a wider range of riding preferences and needs.









Expanding Hiboy's U.S. Retail Presence

Hiboy continues to expand its presence across both online and brick-and-mortar retail channels in the United States. In addition to Best Buy, the brand has established retail partnerships with major retailers including Target and Costco.

By bringing more products into physical stores, Hiboy aims to make its scooters and e-bikes accessible to a wider range of consumers and give shoppers more opportunities to see and evaluate products before making a purchase.

“Expanding our partnership with Best Buy is an important milestone for Hiboy,” said Mark, founder of Hiboy.“We want consumers to have more opportunities to experience our products, both online and in stores. Bringing the S2R Plus and MAX Pro to Best Buy locations nationwide helps us reach more riders and continue building our presence in the U.S. micromobility market.”

As Hiboy grows its retail network, the company remains focused on offering products for a range of riding needs while making electric mobility more accessible to consumers.

About Hiboy

Hiboy develops electric scooters and e-bikes for everyday mobility, recreation and urban transportation. With a focus on practical design, performance, safety and accessibility, the company offers micromobility products for a wide range of riders. Hiboy continues to expand its presence across online and retail channels in the United States and other markets.

Connect with Hiboy:

Instagram:

Facebook:

YouTube: @HiboyOfficial

TikTok: @hiboydirect

LinkedIn:

Contact Person:Flora Lan

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



