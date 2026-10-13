Reflect Scientific Introduces PF-90 Blast Plate Freezer, Combining Two Freezing Technologies For Biopharmaceutical And Cell Therapy Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OREM, Utah, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), through its Cryometrix brand, today announced the launch of the PF-90 Blast Plate Freezer, a next-generation ultra-low temperature system engineered to combine liquid nitrogen (LN2) blast freezing with conductive plate freezing in a single unit. The PF-90 is designed for facilities handling biopharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines, plasma, blood products, cell and gene therapy materials, pharmaceutical drug substances, and other bioprocessing materials that require rapid, uniform, and repeatable freezing. The PF-90 is patent pending.

Two Freezing Methods, One System

Historically, facilities have had to choose between blast freezers, which use high-velocity ultra-cold air and are well suited to mixed or irregularly shaped loads, and plate freezers, which use direct-contact cooling plates on specific bag types to achieve uniform, flat-frozen bags. The PF-90 eliminates that tradeoff by integrating both technologies into a single platform, allowing operators to select the optimal method for each application while reducing capital costs, floor space requirements, and operational complexity.

“Plate freezing has become a necessary method for many biologics and blood product applications because it delivers faster heat transfer, improved uniformity across bag thickness, and reduced ice crystal formation,” the company noted, pointing to the reproducibility that regulated environments require.

Key Specifications



Temperature range: 40°C to -90°C

Peak variation from setpoint: ±2°C

Pull-down time: Approximately 10 minutes from ambient to -80°C (empty payload bay)

Door-opening recovery: Approximately 1 minute to return to -80°C after doors are open for 3 minutes

Payload bay: 578 mm (D) x 800 mm (W) x 1,524 mm (H)

Exterior dimensions: 1,062 mm (D) x 1,224 mm (W) x 2,388 mm (H); weight approximately 738 kg (1,626 lbs)

Construction: 304 stainless steel, interior and exterior

Capacity: Up to 8 Sartorius Celsius FFTp 12 L bags (or equivalent) per freeze cycle, at 10 liters fill volume per bag; 192 L in bottles; alternative container configurations available on request

Electrical: 120V-220V, 60 Hz, NEMA 5-20 plug, 12A max

LN2 system: 100-125 psi supply pressure, CGA 295 male inlet fitting

Data logging: Standard on-board datalogging with manual CSV export

Access control: Three standard user security levels supporting up to 100 individual users (expandable with IPC upgrade)

Backup systems: Optional, up to 3 hours

Certifications: CE-compliant product; optional 21 CFR Part 11 compliance package available

Warranty: 20 years on the cooling system, including control valve replacement, with virtual technical support Origin: Designed and manufactured in the USA



The PF-90's cooling system is powered by Cryometrix's proprietary LN2 technology, which does not rely on compressors or circulated refrigerants. The company states this design reduces common mechanical failure points, lowers electrical demand compared to compressor-based systems, and reduces heat output to surrounding HVAC infrastructure.

Target Applications

The PF-90 is intended for use in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, blood banking and transfusion centers, cell and gene therapy facilities, and research laboratory environments where even small variations in freezing conditions can affect product integrity and regulatory compliance.

Market Context

Demand for ultra-low temperature freezing equipment continues to grow alongside expansion in biologics, cell and gene therapy, and blood product processing. Industry research estimates the global blast freezer market at $1.84 billion in 2025, growing to approximately $1.94 billion in 2026, and projected to reach $2.58 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.89%. Separately, the global biomedical refrigerator and freezer market has been estimated at $4.34 billion in 2025, growing to approximately $4.8 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.6%, with growth attributed in part to expanding vaccine storage needs, blood and plasma storage requirements, and temperature-controlled drug development activity. Market size estimates vary by research firm and market definition, and figures should be considered directional rather than authoritative.

Availability

Pricing for the PF-90 is available upon request. Interested parties can contact Cryometrix directly at (801) 226-4100 or....

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol“RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading“Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as“forward-looking statements.”

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