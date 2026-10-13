Medipharm Labs Expands Its International Medical Cannabis Footprint With First CBD Metered-Dose Inhaler Shipment To Panama

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MediPharm has completed its first shipment to Adeiwa Pharma, which will distribute the product to patients in Panama.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQB: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm", "MediPharm Labs" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, today announced its entry into Panama's medical cannabis market with a first commercial shipment to Adeiwa Pharma. The initial shipment of CBD metered-dose inhalers represents MediPharm's first sale into the country and extends an international footprint that spans shipments to more than 10 countries and regions, including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and the United States.

Adeiwa Pharma will use its distribution and clinic relationships to support access for patients in Panama, with the products expected to reach patients this month.



“We are pleased to announce MediPharm's first commercial sale into Panama and another important expansion of our international medical business,” said Greg Hunter, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of MediPharm Labs.“Each new market builds on the regulatory credentials and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities we have established over many years. We look forward to working with Adeiwa Pharma to bring our CBD metered-dose inhaler to patients in Panama and to continue expanding access to high-quality cannabinoid medicines in regulated international markets.”

The CBD metered-dose inhaler is manufactured using pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol active pharmaceutical ingredient (“API”) and is a smoke-free cannabinoid delivery system designed to deliver a precise, repeatable dose through a familiar pharmaceutical device.

Under Panama's medical cannabis framework, established by Law 242 of 2021 and its implementing regulations, the National Directorate of Pharmacy and Drugs has authorized the importation of MediPharm's CBD metered-dose inhaler under an exception to sanitary registration, allowing the product to be supplied through authorized private pharmacies.

The shipment comes as regulated medical cannabis markets continue to develop across Latin America. One independent market estimate projects the Latin American medical cannabis market to reach approximately US$581.5 million by 2030, compared with US$78.1 million in 2023, representing a projected compound annual growth rate of 33.2% from 2024 to 2030.1 The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to introduce innovative cannabinoid dosage formats into regulated international markets where its GMP credentials and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities support market access.

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. MediPharm Labs develops, formulates, processes, packages and distributes cannabis and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international medical markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment Licence from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a commercial-scale domestic Good Manufacturing Practices Licence for the extraction of multiple natural cannabinoids. This GMP licence was the first step in the Company's current foreign drug manufacturing site registration with the U.S. FDA. MediPharm also has EU-GMP certification, ANVISA GMP certification from Brazil and TGA compliance in Australia.

In 2023, MediPharm acquired VIVO Cannabis Inc., which expanded MediPharm's reach to medical patients in Canada through the Canna Farms medical e-commerce platform and in Australia and Germany through Beacon Medical Pty. Ltd. and Beacon Medical GmbH. The acquisition also included Harvest Medical Clinics in Canada, which provides medical cannabis patients with physician consultations, education and prescriptions.

The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

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For further information, please contact:

MediPharm Labs Investor Relations

1-416-913-7425

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the expected availability of the CBD metered-dose inhalers to patients in Panama beginning in October 2026; Adeiwa Pharma's ability to support patient access through its distribution and clinic relationships; demand for the product and for pharmaceutical-quality cannabinoid medicines; the development of the Panamanian and Latin American medical cannabis markets, including estimates of the size and growth of the Latin American medical cannabis market; future international sales and market expansion; and the ability of MediPharm's GMP credentials, pharmaceutical-grade APIs and manufacturing capabilities to support further international opportunities. The material assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the continued validity of the import authorization described in this news release, Adeiwa Pharma's ability to distribute the product as planned, the continuation of the Company's commercial relationships, and the Company's ability to manufacture and supply products in accordance with applicable GMP requirements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; delays in product distribution or patient availability; changes in applicable laws, regulations, regulatory interpretations, prescribing requirements or import authorizations; the accuracy of third-party market estimates; and other factors discussed in MediPharm's filings, available on the SEDAR+ website at There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, MediPharm assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

SOURCE MediPharm Labs Corp.

Source

1 Grand View Research, Latin America Medical Marijuana Market Size & Outlook, 2030. Market figures cited are regional estimates and are not specific to Panama.