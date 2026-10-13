Greif Emissions Reduction Targets Validated By Sbti

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Targets establish near- and long-term emissions reduction commitments that advance Greif's climate strategy and support customers pursuing their own goals

DELAWARE, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in performance packaging products and services, today announced that its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The validation follows Greif's April 2026 commitment to set targets with SBTi and establishes a science-based pathway to reduce emissions across the company's operations and value chain. The targets strengthen Greif's long-term approach to reducing emissions and further establishes Greif as a value-adding partner of choice.

“Our customers are setting ambitious targets, and they need partners who can help them deliver,” said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greif.“We want Greif to be that advantage. These targets give us a clear and credible framework to reduce our own emissions, help our customers advance their commitments, and position Greif to grow alongside them.”

Using fiscal 2024 as its baseline, Greif has set targets to:



Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 30% by fiscal 2030.

Reduce absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions 17.5% by fiscal 2030. Reduce absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions 90% by fiscal 2050.



SBTi validation confirms that Greif's targets meet established science-based criteria, building on nearly two decades of work to reduce the company's environmental footprint while advancing its mission to Protect Our Future and its vision to be the advantage that its helps customers win.

With validation complete, Greif is developing a decarbonization plan to translate its commitments into action across its operations and value chain. The company expects to complete the plan by the end of its fiscal second quarter.

“Validation is an important milestone, but delivering against these commitments is what matters,” said Brad Doughty, Director of Sustainability“Our focus now is building a practical roadmap, measuring our progress, and working with our customers and suppliers to identify opportunities that reduce emissions and create lasting value.”

For more information about Greif's sustainability commitments and performance, visit greif.com/sustainability.

About Greif

Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in over 35 countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative, and tailored solutions that support some of the world's most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence, and global sustainability, Greif packages life's essentials – and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company's Customized Polymer, Sustainable Fiber, Durable Metal, and Innovative Closure Solutions at and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.

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