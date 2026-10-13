Diginex Shareholders Approve Transformative Resulticks Combination, To Create A Global AI-Powered Enterprise Intelligence Platform



Transformative AI platform: The proposed business combination will unite Diginex's trusted sustainability and compliance tools and services with Resulticks' AI-powered, real-time customer engagement capabilities, creating a global enterprise intelligence platform designed to help organizations drive growth through actionable insights.

Scale: As announced on August 14, 2026, Resulticks reported revenue of US$150 million for FY2025.

Global reach: Combined company will serve enterprise customers across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Advancing toward closing: Shareholders approved the transaction, which now awaits Nasdaq approval of the combined company's initial listing application and satisfaction of remaining closing conditions.

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the“Company”), a provider of ESG, sustainability and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients, today announced that its shareholders have approved all of the proposals submitted at Diginex's Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 8, 2026 (the“EGM”) in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited (“Resulticks”) (the“Transaction”).

At the EGM, the Diginex shareholders approved, among other things, the Amended and Restated Sale and Purchase Agreement, dated August 14, 2026 (the“A&R SPA”) between Diginex and the shareholders of Resulticks (the“Sellers”), the issuance of 600,000,000 new Diginex ordinary shares, which will be adjusted for the ten-for-one share consolidation, discussed below, to the Sellers as consideration pursuant to the A&R SPA, the resulting change of control, an increase in the Company's authorized share capital, a ten-for-one share consolidation of the Company's ordinary shares and the adoption of an amended and restated memorandum and articles of association for the Company. Full voting results are set out in the Company's Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 9, 2026.

Shareholder approval represented a key milestone toward completion of the Transaction. With approximately 98.8% of votes present at the EGM cast in favor of the Transaction, Diginex and Resulticks are focused on satisfying the remaining closing conditions, including Nasdaq approval of the combined company's initial listing application. Upon completion, the Transaction is expected to create a globally scaled enterprise intelligence platform that combines trusted sustainability data with AI-driven customer engagement capabilities.

One platform: where trusted data meets real-time AI engagement

Diginex first announced its intention to combine with Resulticks in June 2025. Over the sixteen months since, the two companies have worked side by side, first as prospective partners, then as commercial partners under a reseller agreement signed in February 2026, and now as two businesses preparing to become one. The structure of the Transaction has evolved over that time into an all-share combination with lock-up arrangements, which the Company believes reflects the long-term alignment of both sets of shareholders. The strategic rationale for the Transaction has not changed.

Resulticks is a global provider of AI-powered, real-time customer engagement solutions serving large enterprise brands across North America, Asia and the Middle East. As announced on August 14, 2026, Resulticks reported revenue of US$150 million for FY2025.

Diginex believes the business combination will create a differentiated enterprise intelligence platform at the intersection of two global trends, rising demand for trusted, verified sustainability data, and the growing use of AI to deliver personalized, real-time customer experiences. Diginex's platforms help organizations capture and manage trusted ESG, sustainability and regulatory data. Resulticks' technology, including its agentic AI platform Genie, is designed to turn data into real-time customer engagement.

Path to completion

With the initial listing application submitted to Nasdaq and under review, the Company and Resulticks intend to complete the Transaction as soon as practicable following Nasdaq approval and the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions under the A&R SPA, including required regulatory and third-party consents and the funding conditions previously announced.

The approved changes to authorized share capital and the ten-for-one share consolidation are conditional on closing and are expected to take effect in connection with completion of the Transaction. The Company will announce the effective date of the share consolidation separately. Until then, Diginex ordinary shares continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol“DGNX” without giving effect to the shareholder approved ten-for-one share consolidation.

As previously announced, upon completion of the Transaction Redickaa Subrammanian, Co-Founder and CEO of Resulticks, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, Miles Pelham will step down as Chairman, and the board of directors will be reconstituted with new directors designated by Resulticks' shareholders. Services to existing Diginex clients will continue without disruption.

There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will approve the initial listing application, that the remaining conditions under the A&R SPA will be satisfied or waived, or that the Transaction will be completed on the terms described, on the expected timetable, or at all.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) ("Diginex" or the "Company") is a London-headquartered RegTech business, providing ESG, sustainability and compliance solutions through an integrated platform trusted by global enterprises and financial institutions.

Its portfolio of products and services spans the full sustainability lifecycle, including Diginex ESG (reporting), Plan A (carbon accounting), Matter (data and investment intelligence), Lumen (supply chain risk and traceability), Apprise (worker voice), and The Remedy Project (human rights remediation), combining technology, analytics and advisory services to turn verified data into decision-ready business intelligence.

For more information, please visit the Company's website:

About Resulticks

Resulticks is a leading enterprise software company providing agentic AI-powered audience engagement and customer growth solutions that turn data and signals into measurable growth. Its technology brings together customer data, real-time decisioning, journey orchestration, omnichannel engagement, and comprehensive analytics, enabling businesses to understand customers, act in the moment, and measure what drives growth. Resulticks serves enterprises across North America, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East and is headquartered in Singapore with additional offices in India and the US.



For more information, please visit the Company's website:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“may” and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the proposed Transaction and its expected timing; approval of the Company's Nasdaq initial listing application; satisfaction of the funding conditions under the A&R SPA; the implementation and timing of the share consolidation; the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the Transaction; and the leadership, operations and prospects of the combined company.

These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, among others: the risk that Nasdaq does not approve the initial listing application on the expected timetable or at all; the risk that the remaining conditions to completion, including the funding conditions and required regulatory and third-party consents, are not satisfied or waived; the risk that investment commitments are not funded when due or at all; the risk that the Transaction is not completed on the terms described or at all; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Transaction are not realized; the effect of the Transaction on relationships with employees, customers and partners; and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on August 13, 2026 and its other filings with the SEC. Financial information regarding Resulticks has been provided by Resulticks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

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