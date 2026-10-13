Shattuck Labs Announces Two Poster Presentations At UEG Week 2026
Presentation Details
Format: Moderated poster presentation
Title: Development and Characterization of SL-846: A Half-Life Extended, Dual-Receptor (DR3 x IL23RA) Targeting Bispecific Antibody
Presenter: Mahmud Hussain, Ph.D., Director, R&D of Shattuck Labs
Date/Time: October 19, 2026; 1:00–2:00 p.m. CEST
Format: ePoster presentation
Title: Soluble TL1A/Anti-TL1A Immune Complexes Induce De Novo Production of TL1A and Induce Anti-Drug Antibodies That Cross-Bind Approved IBD Antibodies
Presenter: Suresh de Silva, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Shattuck Labs
Date/Time: October 17–20, 2026 (available for viewing throughout the congress)
The posters will be available under Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at following the congress.
About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck's expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: .
Investor & Media Contact:
Andrew R. Neill
Chief Financial Officer
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
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