Leonardo DRS Strengthens Dismounted Soldier Modernization With $63 Million FWS-I Production Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Army award illustrates DRS' strategy to deliver advanced Family of Weapon Sights, soldier connectivity and mission-ready sensing capability at the tactical edge

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today that it has received a $63 million production order from the U.S. Army for its next-generation Family of Weapon Sights – Individual, or FWS-I, thermal weapon sight system. The order was placed under the Army's existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, or IDIQ, contract for advanced, battlefield-proven, thermal weapon sight systems supporting dismounted soldiers.

FWS-I is a lightweight, uncooled thermal imaging system designed to wirelessly integrate with solider-worn vision devices, including the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle–Binocular, or ENVG-B, and the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS. This wireless connection allows soldiers to view thermal imagery from the weapon sight through their helmet-mounted display, enabling rapid target acquisition without needing to shoulder the weapon. Maintaining situational awareness provides a critical advantage in complex, high-threat environments.

“Modernization at the tactical edge depends on giving soldiers the information they need without adding unnecessary complexity,” said John Baylouny, president and chief executive officer of Leonardo DRS.“The FWS-I production order reflects the Army's continued focus on advanced sensing, connected soldier systems and mission-ready capability. DRS is proud to support that mission by delivering practical technologies designed to help soldiers detect threats, make decisions faster and Own the EdgeTM.”

As adversaries employ more sophisticated concealment techniques and operate in low-visibility conditions, thermal weapon sights can help soldiers identify and assess potential threats across a range of operational environments, including urban terrain, dense foliage, smoke, fog and darkness. at close and extended ranges. FWS-I uses thermal imaging to help soldiers detect heat signatures in conditions where camouflage, lighting, or weather may reduce the effectiveness of traditional visual observation.

“This cutting-edge technology ensures soldiers will have the most advanced weapon sight systems on the battlefield today,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical Infrared Systems.“FWS-I combines advanced uncooled thermal imaging with soldier-worn display integration to help improve target acquisition and situational awareness for dismounted soldiers. We are proud the U.S. Army continues to trust DRS to deliver this vital capability that enhances survivability and effectiveness in multi-domain operations.”

FWS-I features uncooled infrared technology designed to provide rugged thermal imaging performance without the need of cryogenic cooling. Its clip-on design provides flexibility for use across multiple weapon platforms. The wireless link to soldier-worn systems ensures speed, accuracy, and situational awareness without compromising mobility.

The award builds on DRS's long-standing relationship with the U.S. Army and its experience in electro-optical and infrared, or EO/IR technologies. In addition to FWS-I, DRS provides a broad range of EO/IR technologies supporting mounted and unmounted operations, airborne platforms, and aircraft survivability.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers' most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

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