Marotta Controls Wins Multi-Million-Dollar Contract From General Dynamics Electric Boat

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award strengthens Marotta's role in supporting Electric Boat's Virginia-class submarine program

MONTVILLE, N.J., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier announced that General Dynamics Electric Boat has selected the company to design, manufacture, and test Air Reducing Manifolds and Flow Control Valves in support of the Virginia-class submarine program. The award reinforces Marotta's longstanding position as a trusted provider of mission-critical submarine technologies to Electric Boat.

“This win represents our continued presence in a strategically important submarine program leading the Navy's operations,” said Bryan Begane, Vice President, Naval Systems, Marotta Controls.“Electric Boat's selection of Marotta reflects confidence in our ability to solve demanding engineering challenges at the heart of Virginia class submarine work, including developing the highly reliable flow control technologies required for the program's performance needs.”

Under the approximately three-year contract, Marotta will deliver integrated design and advanced manufacturing, including additive manufacturing (AM) to support the system's performance, reliability, and schedule requirements. Marotta will draw on its advanced engineering and manufacturing knowledge to develop a compact, high-performing solution that meets platform requirements.

This award builds on Marotta's deep experience with the Virginia and Columbia class submarine programs. In developing complex manifolds for those platforms, the company had already provided an important technical foundation, making continued support of Virginia-class applications a natural progression.

“Marotta has consistently performed ahead of the curve to advance the performance of naval flow control systems, and our work has pushed the envelope of technical achievement," added Begane.“This program provides an opportunity to apply that expertise to systems specifically designed for Electric Boat's Virginia-class requirements.”

The company has supported every U.S. submarine class since the USS Nautilus, combining specialized engineering knowledge with in-house design, manufacturing, and test capabilities. With this contract, Marotta continues to broaden its footprint across the Navy's submarine portfolio while strengthening its role in supporting Electric Boat's Virginia-class submarine program.









About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey.; LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

Contact:

Katee Glass

Marotta Controls, Inc.

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