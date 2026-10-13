Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Lime To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 3, 2026


Date: 2026-10-13 08:16:46

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neutron Holdings, Inc. (“Lime”) (Nasdaq: LIME), the largest global shared micromobility business, today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Lime will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Lime's investor relations website at . A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website for at least 90 days.

About Lime

Lime's mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. As the largest global shared micromobility business, Lime partners with cities to deploy e-bikes and e-scooters to serve shorter distance trips with sustainable transport options. Lime has powered more than one billion rides across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
...

Media Relations
...


MENAFN13102026004107003653ID1111800734


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search