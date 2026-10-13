Verde Secures Landmark ASTM EPD Verification For Engineered Biochar Road Application

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Among the first independently verified EPDs for biochar in road construction, validating low-carbon data to accelerate commercialization with Ergon and global licensing

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) (“Verde”), an emerging leader in sustainable infrastructure products and technologies, today announced that the Environmental Product Declaration (“EPD”) for its engineered biochar has successfully completed third-party verification and is now publicly available through the ASTM International EPD library.









The milestone completes an initiative announced in April 2026, when Verde engaged WAP Sustainability, a part of SLR, to conduct a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment (“LCA”) and develop an EPD for the engineered biochar used in Verde's carbon-sequestering road technologies.

EPDs provide standardized, independently verified information on a product's environmental impacts, including Global Warming Potential (“GWP”), or what is commonly referred to as embodied carbon. For Verde, the EPD establishes a verified environmental profile for its engineered biochar and provides customers, infrastructure owners, contractors and other stakeholders with a standardized basis for evaluating its climate impact.

GWP is generally expressed in kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (“kg CO2e”) and measures the impact on global warming across defined stages of a product's life cycle. In the case of biochar, life-cycle accounting can also capture the contribution of stable biogenic carbon stored within the material, providing valuable data for assessing the overall GWP profile of downstream road and infrastructure products incorporating Verde's engineered biochar.

The EPD directly supports Verde's commercialization initiatives with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions under the parties' 10-year Master Commercialization and Collaboration Agreement (“MCCA”) announced in July 2026. The MCCA provides the commercial framework for Verde and Ergon to develop and bring to market road products incorporating Verde's engineered biochar and other carbon-sequestering road technologies.

The completed LCA and EPD also strengthen Verde's collaboration with Isometric, announced in April 2026, to advance the certification and commercialization of engineered biochar-based carbon removal through infrastructure. While the EPD provides independently verified product-level environmental and GWP data, the Isometric pathway focuses on quantifying and verifying eligible carbon removals. Together, these frameworks are intended to enhance the transparency, measurability, durability and integrity of carbon removal credits generated through road and infrastructure applications-creating a differentiated pathway for corporate buyers seeking high-quality, durable carbon removals to support their sustainability and decarbonization goals.

The EPD further supports Verde's global licensing strategy, beginning with its strategic collaboration with Highway International Private Limited (“Highway”), one of Singapore's leading asphalt producers and road infrastructure contractors, as announced in August 2026. Beyond its established role in Singapore's road infrastructure, Highway brings specialized expertise in high-performance asphalt applications, having pioneered the development of a specialized asphalt-wearing course for Singapore's Formula 1 street circuit during its inaugural event in 2008. Engineered to withstand the exceptional demands of high-speed motorsport while functioning as a public roadway, the specialized surface reflects Highway's technical capabilities, with the company continuing to service the circuit as recently as the October 2026 Singapore Grand Prix. Building on this expertise, Verde and Highway are preparing a pilot program to validate Verde's engineered biochar-based carbon-sequestering solutions for roads and airfield pavements, while exploring adaptations for high-performance applications, including motorsport-grade asphalt surfaces. The collaboration aims to establish a technically validated, economically viable, and scalable licensing model for deployment in Singapore and potentially other international markets.

“The LCA and EPD for our engineered biochar gives our commercial collaborators and potential customers independently verified environmental and GWP data while strengthening the commercial platform we are building with Ergon, Isometric and Highway in Singapore,” said Karl Strahl, Director of Biochar and a member of Verde's Board of Directors.“It is another important step toward deploying Verde's carbon-sequestering infrastructure technologies globally.”

“We are pleased to have supported Verde on their biochar in construction EPD project,” said William Paddock, CEO of WAP Sustainability.“This milestone demonstrates how rigorous life-cycle data can bring greater transparency to emerging carbon-sequestering materials, and we look forward to supporting Verde as it works to deploy these solutions globally.”

Verde's Net Zero Blueprint platform brings together engineered biochar, advanced road-material technologies, LCA and EPD data, carbon accounting, digital measurement, reporting and verification (“MRV”), and third-party carbon-removal certification. The platform is designed to transform both existing and new infrastructure into durable carbon sinks, while generating measurable and verifiable environmental value through monetizable carbon removal credits.

At its core, the Net Zero Blueprint reflects Verde's overarching vision: integrating carbon removal into the fabric of global infrastructure.

About Verde Resources Inc.

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is an emerging leader in environmentally sustainable infrastructure products and technologies, specializing in innovative and cost-effective solutions designed to help the industry seamlessly #TransitionToZero®.

Through its engineered biochar, sustainable road-material technologies and Net Zero Blueprint, Verde is developing solutions designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, sequester carbon dioxide, expand the use of recycled and locally available materials, and transform conventional infrastructure into a platform for measurable carbon storage.

For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of Verde's management and Verde's collaborators made in connection with the matters addressed by this press release contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Verde's expectations, projections, and potential future developments. Statements attributed to Verde reflects its views as of the date hereof and are not intended as guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“plan,”“believe,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“project,”“seek,”“propose,”“intend,”“aim,”“goal,”“potential,”“explore” or derivations of such words or similar expressions regarding the future, although forward-looking statements may be denoted by other terms. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those related to (i) the anticipated benefits to Verde's business of Environmental Product Declaration regarding Verde's biochar as described herein, and (ii) Verde's commercial and other plans generally. These and other statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein. Except as required by applicable law, Verde does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

Media and Investor Contact:

Verde Resources, Inc.

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C2C Advisors, LLC

+1-516-295-2111

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A non-exclusive list of risks and uncertainties that could cause the forward-looking statements herein to differ from future results includes, without limitation: (i) the risk that the Environmental Product Declaration not lead to a definitive licensing or other agreements for Verde or any revenue generating operations, (ii) the risk that Verde and its commercial partners will not be able validate the Net Zero Blueprint or gain market acceptance of their products and solutions, (iii) risks that biochar-modified paving materials may not achieve required regulatory or department of transportation approvals, and (iv) risks that field performance of engineered biochar products may differ from laboratory or test results. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those contained in the Verde's filings with the SEC, which can be accessed