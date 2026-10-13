The Mindful CRNA Bootcamp Trains Nurses To Handle The Pressure Of CRNA School

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Starting October 21, the live program helps nurses build the inner capacity that CRNA school demands. Founder Amanda Kay, MSN, CRNA, will close it with news about the platform's next chapter. CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mindful CRNA, an independent coaching and educational platform founded by Amanda Kay, MSN, CRNA, will open its CRNA Bootcamp on October 21, 2026, with the first of three live calls held every other week. The program is open to registered nurses preparing to apply to nurse anesthesia school and to Nurse Anesthesia Residents (NARs) already in training. It focuses on capacity, identity and emotional regulation, the parts of the path that clinical coursework does not cover. Amanda Kay will end the Bootcamp with a special announcement about where The Mindful CRNA goes next. Key Facts

Program CRNA Bootcamp 2026 Opening call October 21, 2026 What participants gain Tools to recognize their own patterns under pressure, regulate their emotions and build capacity for the demands of school Who it is for RNs applying to CRNA school and Nurse Anesthesia Residents (NARs) Format Three live one-hour calls, one every other week (Cardio, Stretching, Lifting the Weight), with recordings for those who cannot attend live Between sessions Pre-work, an introduction video and short written exercises in a private online portal Founder Amanda Kay, MSN, CRNA, practicing since 2017 and coaching since 2020 Enrollment themindfulcrna.com/programs/bootcamp.html



Training to carry the weight

The CRNA school bootcamp

Amanda Kay describes the program as training to carry the weight on your life and your purpose without falling apart or abandoning yourself.

"You're not here to be fixed. There's nothing wrong with you. You're here to be strengthened," Amanda Kay tells participants in the Bootcamp's opening materials.

The calls are spaced two weeks apart on purpose. The time in between is for practicing the work, so that participants are changed by it and do not simply binge content. The assignments themselves are small. Participants complete short written exercises Amanda Kay calls activations, each designed to take no more than 15 minutes. The first one asks them to take inventory of the strengths they already have before any new training begins.

"It's one thing to acquire knowledge and have a revelation. It's another thing to walk it out, be changed by it and be different," said Amanda Kay. "We are taking our time and working the activations so people come out different."

Purpose, legacy and leadership

The Bootcamp also marks a shift in emphasis for The Mindful CRNA. Amanda Kay is centering the platform's next phase on purpose, legacy and leadership, and on preparing nurses to lead in the operating room as well as to get through school.

Amanda Kay will share a special announcement about the future of mindful leadership in nurse anesthesia at the close of the Bootcamp. Details will be released at that time.

Interview season support

For nurses with a nurse anesthesia school interview ahead, the Ultimate CRNA Interview Prep Bundle remains one of the platform's best-selling resources. The CRNA school interview prep

Where to find Amanda Kay

About The Mindful CRNA

The Mindful CRNA is an independent coaching and educational platform founded by Amanda Kay, MSN, CRNA. It serves registered nurses preparing for CRNA school and Nurse Anesthesia Residents in training through coaching, interview preparation and educational resources. Amanda Kay has coached and mentored more than 700 aspiring nurse anesthetists since 2020. The Mindful CRNA is not affiliated with any nurse anesthesia program or credentialing body.

Information accurate as of October 2026.

Media Contact

Amanda Kay, MSN, CRNA, The Mindful CRNA, ...,

Links



CRNA Bootcamp 2026: programs/bootcamp.html

Interview Prep Bundle: programs/interview-prep.html

YouTube: @amandakcrna Home page:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

Many nurses first find Amanda Kay through the free videos on her