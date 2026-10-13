Stoney Creek Home Buyers Offers Michigan Homeowners Direct Cash Sales With No Repairs Or Commissions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Okemos, MI, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoney Creek Home Buyers announces its as-is cash home buying services for residents across Michigan, providing homeowners with a streamlined alternative to listing on the traditional real estate market. The Okemos-based real estate investment company purchases residential properties directly from sellers for cash, allowing homeowners to bypass the conventional process of hiring agents, staging properties, and waiting for buyer financing.

For homeowners looking to sell my house fast, Stoney Creek Home Buyers delivers a no-obligation cash offer within 24 hours of receiving property information. The company's process is designed to give sellers a concrete number to evaluate quickly, rather than waiting weeks or months for a traditional buyer to emerge and negotiate terms.



“We want Michigan homeowners to know they have an option that doesn't involve months of waiting, costly repairs, or surprise fees at the closing table,” said Andy Holland of Stoney Creek Home Buyers.“Our process is straightforward: we make a fair cash offer, the seller decides if it works for them, and they pick the closing date. That's it.”



A Simplified Selling Process



The traditional home sale often requires sellers to invest time and money before a transaction can even begin. Properties may need repairs or cosmetic updates to attract buyers, and once listed, homes can sit on the market for an unpredictable length of time. Even after an offer is accepted, financing contingencies can introduce delays or cause deals to fall through entirely.



Stoney Creek Home Buyers removes these variables by purchasing homes entirely as-is, regardless of the property's current condition. Sellers are not asked to make any repairs, renovations, or updates before closing. For homeowners who may be facing time-sensitive circumstances or who simply prefer not to invest additional resources into a property they plan to leave, this approach offers a practical path forward.



How the Cash Offer Works



Homeowners begin by submitting their property details through the company's website. Within 24 hours, Stoney Creek Home Buyers presented a cash offer with no obligation attached. Sellers can review the offer and decide whether to proceed on their own terms. Those who find the offer does not meet their needs are free to decline without cost or penalty.



Because Stoney Creek Home Buyers operates as one of Michigan's cash home buyers, its purchases are not subject to the financing contingencies that can slow down conventional transactions. There is no waiting for a buyer's loan approval and no dependency on third-party lenders to finalize the sale.



No Fees and Flexible Timelines



The company charges 0% fees or commissions on its purchases. In a conventional sale, sellers typically pay agent commissions and various transaction costs that reduce their net proceeds. By purchasing directly, Stoney Creek Home Buyers eliminates those expenses from the seller's side of the transaction.



Sellers also choose their own closing date, giving them direct control over when the transaction finalizes. Rather than working around a buyer's mortgage approval timeline or lender requirements, homeowners set the schedule that works for their situation. For those who we buy houses services appeal to, this flexibility can make the difference between a stressful transition and a manageable one.



Serving Homeowners Across Michigan



Stoney Creek Home Buyers purchases houses across Michigan, making its cash buying services available to homeowners throughout the state rather than limiting operations to a single metro area or county. Michigan homeowners interested in receiving a cash offer for their property can submit their information through the company's website.



About Stoney Creek Home Buyers



Stoney Creek Home Buyers is a real estate investment company based in Okemos, Michigan. The company specializes in purchasing residential properties directly from homeowners for cash, offering an as-is buying process with no fees or commissions. More information is available at .



How does the cash offer process work?



Homeowners submit their property details through the company's website to receive a no-obligation cash offer within 24 hours. If the seller accepts the offer, they can choose their own closing date without waiting for traditional buyer financing or loan approvals.



What fees or repair costs are sellers responsible for?



Stoney Creek Home Buyers charges 0% in fees or commissions and purchases homes entirely as-is. Sellers are not required to invest in any repairs, renovations, or cosmetic updates before the transaction is finalized.



Where do Stoney Creek Home Buyers purchase properties?



The company purchases residential properties across the entire state of Michigan, rather than limiting its services to a single metro area. Homeowners throughout the state can sell their houses directly regardless of the property's current condition.



Media Contact



Company: Stoney Creek Home Buyers



Address: 2222 W Grand River Ave Ste. A, Okemos, MI 48864



Phone: (586) 684-1086



Website:



CONTACT: Stoney Creek Home Buyers 2222 W Grand River Ave Ste. A Okemos MI 48864 United States (586) 684-1086