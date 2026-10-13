Maiaedge PBC 100 Series Extends Private Ethernet To The Customer Premises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compact customer-premises appliance pairs with the MaiaEdge PBC 2000 to deliver automated, encrypted Ethernet connectivity over any available transport

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaiaEdge today introduced the PBC 100 Series, compact customer premises equipment (CPE) that helps fiber operators and service providers extend private Ethernet beyond their owned fiber footprints, directly to customer sites.

With the PBC 100 Series, part of the Path Border Controller product family, a service provider's reach no longer stops where its fiber ends. Operators can extend private Layer 2 services to off-net customers over available transport, without an expensive new fiber build or a manually negotiated NNI. Instead of spending weeks or months extending network reach, providers can automatically establish the connection and start delivering services faster.

Designed to complement the PBC 2000 deployed at an operator's point of presence (PoP), Metro Ethernet edge or data center, the PBC 100 Series brings the same automated path-provisioning capabilities to the customer premises. Operators can use available fiber, dedicated internet access, satellite or other IP transport to automatically establish a Layer 2 connection to a customer site. A single interface abstracts routing complexity and gives operators end-to-end visibility.

The PBC 100 Series is built on SD-Ethernet, the architecture behind MaiaEdge's ability to extend Ethernet services simply and programmatically over any available transport. The PBC 100 Series is the newest building block in that architecture, and the first to bring it to the customer premises. This is giving operators a faster, simpler way to reach more customers and deliver more services without waiting on new physical infrastructure.

“For decades, where your fiber ended, your service opportunity ended with it,” said Abilash Menon, CEO and Co-Founder of MaiaEdge.“The PBC 100 Series breaks that link. Providers can reach off-net customers without building fiber or negotiating a new NNI, then turn that connection into private connectivity, cloud access, AI infrastructure, and more. We're giving operators a way to expand their addressable market without expanding their physical network.”

Beyond the initial connection, the PBC 100 Series turns a newly reachable customer site into a platform for additional services, whether from the operator's own network or from MaiaEdge-enabled partners. An operator can extend cloud on-ramps, distributed AI access and future services to that same connection, without a separate integration project for each one. With the PBC 100 Series, operators aren't only able to reach customers they couldn't before, but can also unlock new revenue from services they couldn't previously deliver.

For data center and AI infrastructure operators, the same model can speed tenant onboarding by reducing the manual configuration typically required to connect a new customer.

“With the PBC 100 Series, we're delivering Layer 2 services to customer sites that simply weren't practical to reach before,” said Victor Rodriguez, CTO at HDCO Group.“It gives us a simple Ethernet experience over infrastructure that may come from multiple sources. Compared with the networking approaches we've used before, it is five times easier to operate, and it opens opportunities we previously could not pursue.”

A fiber footprint used to be where Layer 2 services ended. The PBC 100 Series removes that boundary. The first device in the series, the PBC 124-C, is available now. Read the full story at maiaedge.io/pbc100.

About MaiaEdge

MaiaEdge provides cloud-managed hardware for service providers, data center operators and AI infrastructure companies to automatically establish private Layer 2 Ethernet paths across any transport and any network. The company was founded by the team behind Session Border Controllers at Acme Packet (acquired by Oracle) and Session Smart routing at 128 Technology (acquired by Juniper Networks). Learn more at .

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