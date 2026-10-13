Cpacket Networks Appoints Mike Greenberg As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cPacket Networks, Inc., a provider of packet-based network observability solutions, today announced the appointment of Mike Greenberg as its Chief Financial Officer. Greenberg will oversee the company's finance organization and work with its leadership team and investors to build the financial structure and processes needed to support continued growth.

“Mike understands what companies need to turn market opportunity into business results,” said Brendan O'Flaherty, CEO of cPacket.“He will be a key partner as we strengthen our financial operations, guide investment decisions and build the systems to support cPacket's next phase of growth.”

Greenberg brings two decades of strategic finance experience spanning enterprise software, networking and cybersecurity companies. He most recently served as CFO of WorkBoard, where he led finance, human resources and legal operations. He previously held finance leadership roles at Absolute Software and Forescout Technologies, supporting financial planning, acquisitions and the systems needed to scale growing businesses.

“Mike joins at an exciting point, as cPacket's performance and packet-level visibility enable new AI-driven insights for customers,” said Pete Chung, cPacket Board Member and Head of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital.“We believe his experience will ensure cPacket builds repeatable business practices and a platform for durable, efficient growth.”

Greenberg's appointment comes as AI expands the demands on data centers and networks. His priorities include strengthening cPacket's financial processes, partnering across the business on strategy and operations, and working with investors and stakeholders to pursue market opportunities.

“AI is driving enormous opportunities for companies that help customers keep pace with increasing network and security demands,” Greenberg said.“cPacket's technical strength in critical infrastructure positions it well to meet those needs. I look forward to working with the team to build the financial foundation for growth.”

Greenberg earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business and a bachelor's degree in business administration from UC Berkeley.

About cPacket Networks, Inc.

cPacket delivers packet-based network observability for the AI era, providing complete visibility and operational certainty for the world's most demanding networks. Global finance, healthcare, and technology enterprises and government agencies rely on cPacket for faster detection and investigation of performance issues, stronger security posture and greater operational resilience. Its Unified Observability Platform brings together packet delivery, capture, analytics and AI-guided workflows across physical, virtual and cloud environments. For more information, visit .

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