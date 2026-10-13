Empowerment 2026: Fourth Annual Holistic Health Summit brings experts together to inspire healthier living. This year's theme is Empowerment!

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Empowerment 2026: Fourth Annual Holistic Health Summit Brings Inspiration, Education, and Wellness to Tampa Bay

Inspire. Transform. Thrive.

Limited Vendor and Speaker Opportunities Remain Following Last-Minute Cancellations

Get ready to take charge of your health and well-being! The Fourth Annual Holistic Health Summit, Empowerment 2026: Inspire. Transform. Thrive., will bring together health professionals, wellness experts, inspirational speakers, and community members on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Hosted by Dr. Gold's Optimal Living Institute, this annual event is dedicated to empowering individuals with the knowledge, tools, and inspiration to take a more active role in their health and live healthier, happier, more fulfilling lives.

The summit will feature an exciting lineup of speakers sharing practical insights into holistic health, disease prevention, natural approaches to wellness, and the powerful connection between mind, body, and spirit.

"Our mission is simple: empower people to become active participants in their own health," says Dr. Tanya Gold, MD, RYT, a board-certified family medicine physician with more than 25 years of experience and a passion for integrative and holistic health. "When people have the right information, support, and inspiration, they can make meaningful changes that improve their health and quality of life. We want everyone to leave feeling inspired, informed, and ready to thrive!"

A Morning of Inspiration, Connection, and Empowerment

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

.Learn from health and wellness experts who are passionate about helping people achieve optimal well-being.

.Discover practical strategies for improving physical, mental, and emotional health.

.Explore holistic approaches to prevention, vitality, stress management, and healthy living.

.Connect with wellness vendors offering products, services, and resources to support healthier lifestyles.

.Meet like-minded individuals who share a commitment to personal growth, wellness, and positive change.

Whether you're just beginning your wellness journey or looking for new ways to enhance your health, Empowerment 2026 offers something for everyone.

Limited Opportunities Available for Speakers and Vendors

Due to a few last-minute cancellations, organizers have reopened a limited number of participation opportunities.

A few vendor spaces and a speaker slot is currently available for qualified individuals and organizations whose work aligns with the summit's mission of promoting holistic health, education, and personal empowerment.

Health professionals, wellness practitioners, educators, and businesses interested in participating are encouraged to contact the organizers promptly, as remaining spaces are limited.

"This summit is about bringing people together, sharing knowledge, and creating a healthier community," adds Dr. Gold. "We welcome passionate speakers and vendors who want to make a positive difference in people's lives."

Event Details

Event: The Fourth Annual Holistic Health Summit

Theme: Empowerment 2026: Inspire. Transform. Thrive.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Boy Scouts of America Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, 13228 N Central Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

Host: Dr. Gold's Optimal Living Institute

Tickets are available through Eventbrite:



Those interested in speaking, exhibiting, or learning more about the event are encouraged to contact Drew at....

About Dr. Gold's Optimal Living Institute

Founded by Dr. Tanya Gold, MD, RYT, Dr. Gold's Optimal Living Institute is dedicated to empowering individuals through education, holistic wellness, integrative medicine, and practical lifestyle strategies. With a focus on prevention, natural health, and whole-person well-being, the Institute strives to help people take charge of their health and enjoy more vibrant, fulfilling lives.

Empowerment begins with knowledge. Transformation begins with action. Together, we can thrive!

Dr. Drew Gold, Ph.D.

Dr. Gold's Optimal Living Institute

+1 813-226-7630

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Empowerment 2026: Fourth Annual Holistic Health Summit Brings Inspiration, Education, and Wellness to Tampa Bay News Provided By Dr. Gold's Optimal Living Institute October 13, 2026, 12:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.