Oops, They Did It Again: Leg Avenue Returns To Their Y2K Costume Vault For Halloween 2026

Batter up, babe. A Y2K Leg Avenue favorite is back at the plate. The 5 PC Home Run Hitter Costume by Leg Avenue brings back the playful, sexy style of the original with a fitted pinstripe button-up dress and flirty pleated mini skirt. The complete look co

Bad behavior never goes out of style. Straight from the Leg Avenue Y2K archives, the 3 PC Officer Naughty Costume is back on patrol and ready to cause trouble all over again. This flirty cop outfit features a zip-front dress with a glossy waist cincher de

Ahoy, cutie! Straight from the Leg Avenue Y2K archives, this early 2000s favorite is officially back on deck. The 3 PC Sailor Sweetie Costume by Leg Avenue features a curve-hugging blue dress with a classic sailor collar, gold button accents, and a flirty

A new generation gets its shot at Leg Avenue's early-2000s Halloween favorites, now with more inclusive sizing

- Amy Tsai, CEO of Leg AvenueLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Y2K Halloween look is back, and this time, the size range is broader. Leg Avenue, whose early-2000s costumes helped define the era's playful Halloween style, is bringing favorites from its archive back for Halloween 2026, while also expanding its plus-size collection through sizes 3X/4X. The revival gives shoppers who remember these costumes from the turn of the century a chance to wear them again, while a new generation gets its first shot at the originals.The return of these retro-fabulous costumes arrives during another major Halloween spending year. The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend $13.5 billion on Halloween this year, including $2 billion on adult costumes alone.Among the original designs returning for Halloween 2026 are Home Run Hitter, where all your bases are covered, and Knock Out Champ, delivering a knockout punch of Y2K nostalgia. No one can resist the arresting Officer Naughty, while Sailor Sweetie, an early-2000s favorite, is once again welcome at any port of call.Unlike the first time around, some of the originals, including Officer Naughty and Sailor Sweetie, now come in plus sizes. Leg Avenue's plus-size costumes are offered in 1X/2X (dress sizes 16 to 20) and 3X/4X (dress sizes 22 to 26)."Y2K style is playful and personal, and that's exactly why people still love it," said Amy Tsai, CEO of Leg Avenue. "Bringing back our originals lets longtime fans relive a fun era and gives a new generation the chance to discover it for the first time. This time around, even more people can join in. Expanding our plus-size range means more customers get to step into the fantasy, and that's what dressing up is all about."All featured styles, priced from $44 to $90, are available now at legavenue, where shoppers can browse the full Y2K collection and the plus-size collection.About Leg AvenueSince its Southern California inception in 1984 as a family-owned swap meet business, Los Angeles-based Leg Avenue is now established as one of the world's most recognized hosiery and costume brands. In 2000, CEO Amy Tsai led the brand's evolution of legwear from a basic accessory into an expressive statement. Through her creative vision, she also introduced the company's first costume designs, which have been instrumental in shaping the company's global reputation for multiple decades of innovation in hosiery, intimate apparel, and costume/occasion design.The company's collections combine accessible styling and sizing with bold visual design, establishing the brand as a recognized leader in both specialty retail and creator-driven fashion attire. In short, no one does sexy better than Leg Avenue! For more information, visit LegAvenue.

Crystal Gorges

The PR Group

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Oops, They Did It Again: Leg Avenue Returns to Their Y2K Costume Vault for Halloween 2026 News Provided By The PR Group October 13, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media



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