Munday Foundation Awards Record 58 Scholarships For Fall 2026

2026 Scholarship Announced - The Munday Foundation

2026 Scholarship Honorees - The Munday Foundation

The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation awarded a record 58 scholarships for Fall 2026, supporting employees and dependents in pursuing higher education.

- Louise Munday, Co-FounderDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation, in partnership with 2020 Companies, has reached another historic milestone, awarding 58 scholarships for Fall 2026, the largest scholarship class in the Foundation's history. This record-setting semester brings the Foundation's total impact to 279 scholarships awarded since 2021, helping employees and their dependents pursue higher education and career advancement opportunities.The Fall 2026 scholarship class represents the Foundation's largest investment in education to date, reflecting its continued commitment to supporting the academic and professional goals of the people at 2020 Companies.More than a financial award, the scholarship program reflects a personal commitment from Foundation founders Louise and Christopher B. Munday, who have followed many students' academic journeys firsthand, celebrating their achievements through graduation and beyond.Louise Munday, Co-Founder, stated, "One of the most rewarding parts of this program is getting to know the students' stories and supporting their growth. Many of these recipients return semester after semester, and we have the privilege of seeing their hard work, perseverance, and achievements firsthand. They inspire us, and we are honored to play a small role in helping them reach their goals."The scholarship recipients are pursuing a range of educational paths, reflecting the diversity of talent and ambition across the 2020 Companies family. Areas of study include Healthcare, Technology, Business, Public Service & Education, and Arts & Agriculture.Students are enrolled at colleges and universities across the nation, including Baylor University, Boise State University, Oklahoma State University, the University of Central Florida, Virginia Tech, Georgia State University, and dozens of other institutions representing nearly every region of the United States.Christopher B. Munday, Chairman and CEO of 2020 Companies, shared, "Education creates opportunities that can change the trajectory of a person's life," said Munday. "Every scholarship represents someone who is working to build a better future for themselves, their family, and their community. Louise and I are incredibly proud of these students and grateful for the opportunity to support them as they pursue their dreams."Since launching in 2021, the scholarship program has continued to expand its reach and impact, helping students overcome financial barriers as they pursue degrees and service-oriented careers. Many recipients are first-generation college students, while others are balancing work, family responsibilities, and academic commitments. Together, they represent the determination, resilience, and potential that the Foundation was established to encourage."This scholarship lets me focus on my engineering studies at Virginia Tech without putting as much financial strain on my family," said recipient Aaron Wickham. "I'm grateful for the confidence they've placed in me, and I'll work hard to earn it."As the program continues to grow, the Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation remains committed to creating opportunities that empower students to learn, achieve, and make meaningful contributions in their chosen fields.About the Louise & Christopher B. Munday FoundationThe Louise & Christopher B. Munday Foundation is dedicated to advancing education and skill development through scholarship opportunities and community support initiatives. Founded on the belief that education can transform lives, the Foundation invests in students pursuing their academic, professional, and personal goals. To learn more about the Foundation's scholarship program, visit .About 2020 CompaniesHeadquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency specializing in end‐to‐end consumer engagement. We activate brands at the moments that matter most through meaningful face‐to‐face interactions that influence purchase decisions and build lasting connections. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in‐person training. With a vast network encompassing over 600,000+ retail doors across the United States, Latin America, and Canada, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. For more information, visit .

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Munday Foundation Awards Record 58 Scholarships for Fall 2026 News Provided By 2020 Companies October 13, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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