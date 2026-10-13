Scrappage Scheme Public Support Doesn't Stretch To Evs

scrap cars

New research shows the public would not support a scrappage scheme for the exclusive purchase of a new electric vehicle.

- Ken Byng - CarTakeBackUNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- It was recently revealed that more than eight in ten car dealers believe the UK needs a scrappage scheme to support new electric car sales. CarTakeBack surveyed its customers and the results show that the majority wouldn't trade in their old car for a new EV.People are not anti scrappage schemes, in fact, a significant 73% of survey respondents think that a scrappage scheme is generally a good idea. Even more positive than that, 80% of people said they would be interested in one of these schemes.However, this is where public opinion stops aligning with dealers' ideals. Only 22% of people said they would interested in the scheme if the grant had to be used towards an EV.This opinion seems to reflect the wider negative feelings still held about electric cars across a wide portion of the UK. Although EVs have developed hugely over the last decade, their cost, usage and the infrastructure needed to support their use, still leaves many drivers cold when it comes to the reality of purchasing and running a new EV.68% of those surveyed didn't feel that there were too many high-polluting cars on UK roads. When the government has committed to ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, and set a target of 80% of new cars sold being zero-emission in the same year, the key to success will rely on shifting public feeling as much as achieving tangible milestones. In fact, based on the CarTakeBack survey of the very people the government needs to appeal to - owners of older diesel and petrol cars - there will need to be a seismic shift in opinion over just four years.Despite the negative reaction to EVs, 56% of people surveyed think the government should be doing more to encourage the purchase of electric cars, with the majority of respondents stating that they should be made more affordable.64% of people said they would only be interested in a scrappage scheme that awarded £5000+ towards a new EV. Although it didn't limit participants to an EV purchase, the 2009/10 government scrappage scheme gave a maximum £2,000 payment towards a new vehicle. The CarTakeBack survey showed that only 9% of people would be interested in an incentive payment at this level. Even allowing for inflation, if a new scrappage scheme awarded £3,000, that incentive figure only increased the interested group to 13%.What do people think should happen now? The consensus seems to be a range of action. A scrappage scheme with a grant that can also be used for hybrids, support for manufacturers to make more affordable EV models and a significant investment in charging infrastructure with better practical solutions for home charging."Whatever happens in the drive to meet net zero commitments, as the UK's largest car recycling network and having handled over 240,000 vehicles in the country's last national scrappage scheme, we're ready to deal with end of life vehicles of all types, whether we're looking after individual customers or fleets." Ken Byng - CarTakeBack

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Scrappage scheme public support doesn't stretch to EVs News Provided By CarTakeBack Limited October 13, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Environment, World & Regional



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