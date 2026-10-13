David Stern Jewelers Launches New Website With Proprietary Ring Builder In Boca Raton

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned Boca Raton jeweler since 1970 lets customers build an engagement ring online, with every detail of the chosen diamond on one page

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- David Stern Jewelers has launched a redesigned website featuring a proprietary Ring Builder, which guides customers through choosing a setting, selecting a diamond, and completing their purchase in three steps. The new site was named Best New Jewelry Store Website of the Year in Boca Raton by the Consumer Ratings Institute and also received the Institute's 1% Award for Elite Consumer Satisfaction 2026, both based on publicly accessible consumer review data.

At the center of the Ring Builder is the diamond selection page, which gives customers the full picture of the stone they have chosen before they commit. Each diamond page shows shape, carat weight, color, clarity, and origin, along with cut and finish details such as polish, symmetry, and fluorescence. Exact measurements, depth, table, and girdle are listed, and the stone's stock number, laboratory, and grading report are one click away. A visual guide to the Four C's shows where the customer's diamond falls on each scale, including a carat chart that compares physical size in millimeters.

The site keeps things simple throughout. Customers see their selected setting, their diamond, and a running total in one place, and can change either choice at any step. Every custom ring includes free engraving, free resizing for life, and a free jewelry appraisal with purchase. Orders include free delivery, a 15-day return window, and secure checkout, and customers who pick up in store save an additional 10%. David Stern Jewelers holds a 4.8-star customer rating.

"We built this site from scratch, using GIA, Rapaport, and three separate mounting APIs to power the custom Ring Builder," said Robert Fisher, founder of LeadCroc, the agency that developed the site. "Every step is designed to give customers a seamless journey as they create their own ring. The site also stores customers' appraisals and GIA certificates, so they can keep their documents organized and download them anytime. Our goal was to make the website a tool for all of their jewelry needs."

David Stern Jewelers is a family-owned fine jewelry store and gold buyer serving Boca Raton since 1970. Led by master jeweler and gemologist David Stern, the shop offers fine jewelry collections, custom design, professional appraisals, jewelry repair, and gold buying services with a price match guarantee. Trained G.I.A. Gemologists provide jewelry appraisals for insurance and probate, with detailed documentation and photographs.

Located at 21073 Powerline Road, Suite 37 in Boca Raton, David Stern Jewelers serves local residents and collectors seeking personalized jewelry expertise. To explore the Ring Builder, visit build-your-ring/.

About David Stern Jewelers

David Stern Jewelers is a family-owned fine jewelry store and gold buyer in Boca Raton, Florida, established in 1970. Led by master jeweler and gemologist David Stern, the shop provides fine jewelry, custom design, G.I.A. Gemologist appraisals, jewelry repair, and gold buying services. The store is located at 21073 Powerline Road, Suite 37, Boca Raton, FL 33433. More information is available at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Robert Fisher

David Stern Jewelers

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David Stern Jewelers Launches New Website with Proprietary Ring Builder in Boca Raton News Provided By Awardy October 13, 2026, 12:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology



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