Air India Express Cancels Flights To Saudi Cities Till Oct 17 Amid Security Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Air India Express on Tuesday suspended flights to and from Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh until October 17, citing the evolving security situation in the region.

The airline said affected passengers are being offered complimentary rescheduling options or a full refund in case of cancellations.

The carrier added that it is closely monitoring developments before taking any further decisions on operations.

“In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have cancelled flights to and from Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh until 17 October. Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.

The suspension comes amid escalating security concerns in Saudi Arabia following drone and missile strikes that targeted airport infrastructure in the region.

The developments have prompted airlines to reassess operations and prioritize passenger safety.

Air India Express is among the carriers that have taken precautionary measures as authorities continue to evaluate the impact of the attacks on aviation and regional security.

Earlier this week, Air India extended the suspension of its flights to and from Riyadh until October 15 after repeated attacks on Saudi Arabia's capital airport by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

The disruption has also prompted other Indian carriers, including IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air, to cancel services to affected destinations in Saudi Arabia.

The latest attacks have intensified disruptions across the region, with airlines continuing to revise schedules amid heightened tensions linked to the broader conflict involving Iran and the United States.

Saudi authorities have kept Riyadh airport shut for the time being following the strikes and subsequent security threats.

Besides Air India, several Indian carriers have suspended operations to Saudi Arabia.

IndiGo has extended the cancellation of its flights to Riyadh and Dammam until October 15.