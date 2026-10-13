Rahul Gandhi Improvising Script, Choosing Cast As Opposition Protests Gather Steam

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) If the streets of the national capital have turned into a stage for political drama, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi may fit the bill as its director, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the producer.

Rahul Gandhi is writing the script and leading his cast as the act requires, while veteran Kharge is providing organisational support and wider coordination over lavish lunches.

When the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), an organisation conceived as a satirical outfit and now a political movement, began its protests against examination paper leaks and wider education system reforms, Gandhi chose to offer words of support. But on the ground, he organised a well-crafted sit-in demonstration in front of the Prime Minister's residence in a high-security zone, keeping away from the designated Jantar Mantar, the then venue of the CJP protest. The latter then chose to up its ante, leading a march to the Parliament then in session; and the rest has been documented in various reports with diverse viewpoints.

Despite the CJP having won the narrative then, Rahul Gandhi has emerged as the sole face in the current round of tussle over alleged manipulation of the electoral machinery.

As the campaign escalates, the Congress leader increasingly emerges as the principal face in public, combining street-level mobilisation with a carefully calibrated effort to project unity across the Opposition bloc.

Earlier, in the current round of demonstrations, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) top leadership were spearheading campaigns in their respective states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. But when raised in reports, the Congress party ensured the presence of SP President Akhilesh Yadav and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav in the Monday meeting and subsequent march to the Supreme Court.

Also present in the Constitution Club meeting was Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee, who chose to withdraw and head home, rather than join the march.

Some of her colleagues said later that she would have joined had Chief Justice of India Surya Kant granted an audience and received their memorandum.

When the CJI declined, and the Opposition sought to initiate a judicial process, 'Didi' (as Banerjee is popularly known, they added, decided to carry the movement in her home state of West Bengal. Some claimed that she was miffed at the spotlight being trained only on Rahul Gandhi, while other leaders were being allegedly sidelined. There was, however, no official confirmation of this version.

Meanwhile, the director chose his other cast members with equal importance. For youth representation, he ensured a place of prominence for Congress' student-wing leader Jannat Bishnoi, and Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) President, Neha Bora.

The latter ensured visual evidence of a CJP-connect at a time when the protests were being dubbed as a game of one-upmanship between the Gandhi scion and the youth leaders. Thus, Rahul Gandhi's claim of an "unplanned" movement appears well-scripted in terms of execution.

He is intelligent enough to realise that real directors experimenting with an unscripted form of drama enactment can do it since the cast is smaller, the space required is less, and conditions are well within their control, unlike the sea of protestors on Delhi's streets.

The strategy overall appears designed not only to keep the spotlight on the Congress leader, but also to present a broader narrative of democratic accountability that resonates with younger voters and first-time political participants.

At the same time, by framing the debate around institutional credibility, repeatedly emphasising transparency, and seeking constitutional safeguards, the approach has enabled him to occupy the central political stage while projecting the image of a coordinated Opposition platform.

The visual language of the protests, including digital campaigns, campus interactions, and town hall-style conversations, reflects an attempt to connect electoral reform concerns with broader aspirations about democratic participation and accountability. Thus, while Rahul Gandhi remains the movement's most visible public figure, the Congress President plays the role of organisational anchor and senior statesman.

Kharge's interventions have generally focused on coordinating among allies, articulating institutional concerns, and lending the campaign the weight of experience.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders understand that fragmentation can undermine their ability to challenge the ruling establishment. By rallying together, they aim to create a more coherent national narrative. After all, there are elections ahead to be contested.