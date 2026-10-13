Germany Says Russia Wages Shadow War to Subdue It Politically
(MENAFN) Germany is the target of a shadow war whose ambitions far exceed those of the Cold War, the country’s interior minister warned on Monday.
“It has the clear aim of destabilizing us. The goal is not to defeat us militarily, but to subdue us politically,” Alexander Dobrindt said in a speech at a security conference in Berlin.
Dobrindt accused Moscow of launching hybrid attacks every day. He said Germany is in the crosshairs because it is a powerhouse economy and a pivotal player in European defense and in backing Ukraine.
“If one wants to destabilize the West, then one aims at Germany. If one wants to destabilize Europe, then one aims at Germany, because we are the guarantor of stability in the West and in Europe,” he said.
Sinan Selen, president of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, told the conference the threat environment has shifted fundamentally, with destabilization efforts growing in both intensity and scope.
“Russia is the primary driving force behind this. Its aggressive and revisionist conduct targets the European security order,” he said. “Russia deliberately employs destabilization tactics to weaken, unsettle, and divide us. This is not a passing phase, but a long-term hybrid attack.”
Selen stressed that Germany cannot outsource its own protection. He said the country must build robust capabilities of its own while working with international partners as equals, so that each side reinforces the other and a collective European capacity for action takes shape.
“It has the clear aim of destabilizing us. The goal is not to defeat us militarily, but to subdue us politically,” Alexander Dobrindt said in a speech at a security conference in Berlin.
Dobrindt accused Moscow of launching hybrid attacks every day. He said Germany is in the crosshairs because it is a powerhouse economy and a pivotal player in European defense and in backing Ukraine.
“If one wants to destabilize the West, then one aims at Germany. If one wants to destabilize Europe, then one aims at Germany, because we are the guarantor of stability in the West and in Europe,” he said.
Sinan Selen, president of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, told the conference the threat environment has shifted fundamentally, with destabilization efforts growing in both intensity and scope.
“Russia is the primary driving force behind this. Its aggressive and revisionist conduct targets the European security order,” he said. “Russia deliberately employs destabilization tactics to weaken, unsettle, and divide us. This is not a passing phase, but a long-term hybrid attack.”
Selen stressed that Germany cannot outsource its own protection. He said the country must build robust capabilities of its own while working with international partners as equals, so that each side reinforces the other and a collective European capacity for action takes shape.
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