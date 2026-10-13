Anti-Drug, Social Activists Most Unsafe In Punjab: Akali Dal

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 13 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said on Tuesday that anti-drug and social activists were most unsafe in Punjab that was evident from cold-blooded murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa town of Punjab.

SAD chief spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler said that this was a fact that the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is worried only about its own leaders which have been provided with heavy security details.

He added that the rest of Punjab, specially those working as anti-drug and social activists, were most unsafe in the state.

He said that it was an established truth that AAP leaders are patronising drug mafia.

He added that the ruling party in Punjab was using money earned though the network of drug mafia.

He said that Parvinder Jhota was working as anti-drug crusader and was very active in the Mansa area.

The SAD spokesman added that the man who shot the activist dead had called a person before shooting.

He said that such persons which include Mansa AAP MLA Vijay Singla patronised this mafia, adding that the SAD would stand firmly with the family of Jhota and will ensure justice is delivered in the case.

Joining the issue, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that Chief Minister Mann was entirely focused on serving his leaders in Delhi, whom he accused of looting and exploiting Punjab.

He alleged that law and order had collapsed across the state, with chaos prevailing everywhere and gunshots being heard in different places.

He said that brave police personnel were being targeted, while people opposing drug sellers were being killed.

Majithia said that Punjab Police personnel were being repeatedly targeted and claimed that around six Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) had been killed so far.

He alleged that police personnel who opposed drug traffickers and criminals were being murdered.

He also referred to extortion demands, bomb blasts at police stations in border areas, and attacks on police establishments.

He said that Chief Minister Mann had completely failed to maintain law and order as the Punjab Home Minister.