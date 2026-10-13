Union Territory Of Ladakh Integral And Inalienable Part Of India: MEA Rejects China's Claims

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday reiterated that the Union Territory of Ladakh remains an "integral and inalienable part of India" and no amount of denial by the Chinese side can change the fact.

Responding to media queries regarding comments made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Ladakh earlier in the day, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs' statement, which mentioned that the 28 places in Ladakh have been identified with standard place and feature names on the official map of Survey of India. This, he asserted once again, has been done in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh and local stakeholders.

"It is reiterated that the UT of Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of denial by the Chinese side can change this established fact. As for the press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI, which is being referred to, it is self-explanatory. The announcement mentions that the twenty-eight (28) places/features located in the UT of Ladakh have been identified with standard place and feature names on the official map of Survey of India, and it has been done in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh and local stakeholders. Identifying these places formally on the Survey of India map of UT of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large," he said.

The MEA's response came after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday opposed India's Ministry of Home Affairs identification of 28 places of Ladakh by standard place and names on the official map, terming it as "illegal and void."

Earlier this month, the Centre identified 28 places/locations in Ladakh by standard place and feature names on the official map of the Survey of India in order to recognise their geographical significance and for awareness of the general public about their exact location.

"Government of India, in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh, has identified a total of twenty-eight (28) places/features, located in the UT of Ladakh, by standard place and feature names on the official map of the Survey of India (SoI)," an official statement said.

"Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of UT of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large."

These 28 places/features identified on the Survey of India map of the Union Territory of Ladakh, are Atisha Giri Peak, Brangsa Land area, Chapchingal, Kanishka Peak, Karun Pir Mountain, Kuksel Land area, Martand Gir Peak, Parpik Glacier, Skamri Glacier, Shachmirk Pass, Shkorga Valley, Zorawar Peak, Dehra Compass Land area, Drak Karpo Mountain, Gogra Land area, Jolmori Mountain, Kumarayana Point Land ara, Panglung Land area, Rinchen Zangpo Peak, Sakyasri Giri Peak, Guru Rinpoche Lake, Shamal Lungpa Land area, River, Hot Spring Water body, Marpa Lotsava Ri Peak, Milarepa Kangri Peak, and Maheshvara Ri Peak.

Identifying and standardising places or geographical features on the official map of the Survey of India carries significant administrative, strategic, and legal value. It establishes an official, uniform name for peaks, passes, rivers, glaciers, and land areas, preventing local naming confusion or duplicate references.

It converts political or diplomatic claims into formal cartographic records -- serving as an official rebuttal to foreign renaming efforts (such as actions by China in border regions like Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh).