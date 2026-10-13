Karnataka: Transport Controller Traces Bus Using Ticket, Returns Bag With Gold Jewellery

A transport controller at the Kolhar bus stand in Karnataka's Vijayapura district has earned praise for his honesty and quick thinking after helping a couple recover a bag they had accidentally left on a bus. The bag contained gold jewellery, silver anklets and important documents, including an SSLC marks card, a PAN card and an Aadhaar card. Transport controller Suresh Chalavadi used the couple's bus ticket details to trace the vehicle and contact the driver. His prompt action helped ensure that the missing belongings were safely returned to the couple.

Couple Forgets Bag On Bus

On Monday, Mahantesh and Surekha Madar, residents of Akalawadi village in Nidagundi taluk, were travelling from Vijayapura to Bilagi. They got off the bus at UKP Cross near Kolhar but accidentally left their bag behind.

Realising their mistake a short while later, the couple immediately approached Suresh Chalavadi at the Kolhar town bus stand and informed him about the missing bag.

Suresh Tracks Bus Using Ticket Details

After hearing the couple's complaint, Suresh checked their bus ticket to identify the vehicle. He discovered that it belonged to the Bilagi depot and promptly contacted the driver, Vitthal Kelaginamani, asking him to secure the bag.

The driver subsequently handed the bag over to another bus travelling towards Jainapur via Kolhar. Suresh collected it and returned it safely to the relieved couple.

What Was Inside The Bag?

The recovered bag contained gold earrings, silver anklets, an SSLC marks card, a PAN card and an Aadhaar card. Losing these valuables and important documents had caused concern for the couple, who were relieved to recover their belongings.

Hundreds of buses pass through the Kolhar bus stand every day. Locals describe Suresh Chalavadi as an honest and hardworking transport controller who regularly helps passengers recover lost belongings. His quick thinking and efforts to trace the bus have earned him appreciation from residents of Kolhar town.