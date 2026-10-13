Gardening Tips: Want Colourful Plant Corner? 5 Plants With Eye-Catching Leaves To Grow

Discover five plants with dramatic leaves that look beautiful even without flowers. From colourful caladium and croton to patterned calathea, explore foliage plants and simple care tips for your home and garden.

The foliage plant Caladium displays heart-shaped leaves. It has multiple colors including pink and red and white and green tones. The plant thrives best on balcony spaces and shaded patios and inside rooms which receive bright yet diffused sunlight.

Care tip:Cultivate caladium in well-draining soil and water its soil moderately during the growing period. The plant needs protection from direct sunlight exposure.

Monstera plants developed into popular choices because their big leaves develop natural split patterns during their growth. The plant displays a unique design which makes it suitable for balcony areas and living room spaces.

Care tip: Monstera should be placed in indirect light and cultivated in well-draining soil.

Calatheas display their beauty through leaves which exhibit different patterns and vein structures and stripe designs. The Calathea leaves show various shades of green together with pink and purple hues which depend on the species of this plant.

Care tip:The plant needs bright indirect sunlight while you should maintain wet soil and high humidity levels. The soil needs to stay damp because it should not dry out for longer than usual. Avoid direct sunlight.

Rexbegonia stands as an exotic foliage plant which people love because of its unique patterned leaves. The plants display a unique color combination which includes silver along with deep green, burgundy, pink and purple shades. This plant serves as an outstanding decoration for balcony spaces, patio areas and indoor gardening spaces.

Care tips:Plant rex begonia in a pot with drainage holes and well-drained soil. This plant usually likes bright but indirect sunlight and humid conditions. Water the plant when the top layer of soil becomes dry.

Croton plant's leaves show red, yellow, orange and green shades. The plant produces vibrant foliage which brings color to outdoor areas that receive direct sunlight.

Care tip:The plant requires bright light to keep its leaves brightly colored. The cultivation of crotons needs soil that drains well and they require watering once their upper soil surface becomes dry. The plant produces milky sap which causes skin irritation so you should protect your hands with gloves during pruning activities.