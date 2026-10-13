Speeding Car Flips After Blasting Biker 15 Feet Into Air In Horrific Rajasthan Crash

A 30-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his motorcycle on the Padampur State Highway near Bhagwansar Dhani in Chunawadh, Rajasthan, on Sunday morning. The impact threw him around 15 feet into the air, while the car overturned after the collision. The motorcyclist, identified as Mangaldeep, had married just seven months ago. Four people travelling in the car were also injured, while police have registered a case.

Chunawadh, Rajasthan ⚠️

Disturbing Visuals

Petrol Bunk + Narrow undivided Road + max Speed Limit 40-50kmph

+ Target Fixation over Speed⚠️

Motorcycle w/o checking what's behind, heading towards petrol bunk while Car Overdoing speed, Target Fixated over Speed, headON with Motorcycle coming from Opposite Direction.

Around“Petrol Bunks on undivided routes”, more often 2 wheeler riders don't check what's behind & reason for many similar accident's. Always Stop, around & behind...then proceed...

@DriveSmart_IN @dabir @InfraEye

- Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) October 13, 2026

Speed Thrills but Kills: Shocking Upside-Down Crash Captured on CCTV in #Rajasthan

From Road to Sky: Horrifying Car Flip Accident in #Chunawadh Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 13, 2026

बहन का हाल जानकर लौट रहे युवक की हादसे में मौत, चूनावढ़ में कार-बाइक भिड़ीं...

#SriGanganagar #Chunawadh #RoadAccident #RajasthanNews #TheNewsCanvas

@PoliceRajasthan

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for more information: The News Canvas (@TheNewsCanvas_) October 12, 2026

CCTV footage: This horrifying accident occurred near Bagwanser Petrol Pump in Chunawadh Rajasthan

A single second of reckless driving flipped the car 15 feet into the air before crashing upside down.

Such sheer negligence is an open threat to innocent lives. Speed thrills but kills. Drive safely

are we flirting with death on the roads?

- Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) October 13, 2026

Bike Rider Thrown Around 15 Feet Into The Air

The accident took place at around 8 am on Sunday near Bhagwansar Dhani in Chunawadh, Sri Ganganagar district, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. A video of the collision has also surfaced.

According to the information available, Mangaldeep, a resident of 18 BB in Sri Ganganagar, was returning home on his motorcycle after visiting his sister, who was admitted to the district hospital.

He had stopped at a petrol pump to refuel his motorcycle and was joining the state highway when a speeding car travelling towards Sri Ganganagar hit his bike.

The collision was so severe that Mangaldeep was thrown around 15 feet into the air before landing some distance away. The car went out of control and overturned.

The Victim Was Married Months Ago

Mangaldeep suffered serious injuries in the accident. People at the scene took him to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

He worked as a plumber and had married just seven months ago. His death has left his family facing a sudden loss. Following a complaint filed by his father, Budhram, police registered a case against unidentified persons.

Head constable Gurpreet Singh said Mangaldeep's body had been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.

Four Car Occupants Injured

The car was carrying people travelling to attend a wedding function. After the vehicle overturned, four occupants managed to get out, but the driver became trapped inside the damaged car.

Rescuers broke the car's window to pull the driver out. The injured occupants were taken to the government hospital in Chunawadh for initial treatment and were later referred to Sri Ganganagar for further medical care.

Chunawadh police reached the scene after receiving information about the accident. Further details of the case are awaited.