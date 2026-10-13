Maharashtra Man Beats Wife To Death, Walks Into Police Station To Confess

A 50-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death following a heated argument at their home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district before walking into a police station and confessing to the murder, police said.

The incident took place around 5 am on Monday in Kannad town, where the accused, Mukesh Kumbhakarna, allegedly assaulted his 44-year-old wife, Rohini, after a domestic dispute, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the couple had been living in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to ensure their children's education. They had recently returned to Kannad for the festive season when the alleged murder took place.

Kumbhakarna reportedly walked into Kannad city police station about an hour after the alleged assault and confessed to killing his wife.

Police said the accused suspected his wife's character and frequently quarrelled with her, suggesting that repeated domestic disputes may have preceded the fatal incident.

A case has been registered against Kumbhakarna under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with murder. Further investigation into the case is underway, the official said.