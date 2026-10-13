29 Nations Back UK Claim of Iran Role in RAF Fairford Incident
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from 29 countries united on Monday to denounce what they called Iranian attacks on their nations and partners, endorsing Britain’s finding that Tehran was involved in an incident at a Royal Air Force base last month.
The joint statement, published by the British Foreign Office, condemned “in the strongest terms” a range of Iranian activities, including lethal plotting, arson, sabotage, cyberattacks, and other hybrid operations.
Signatories include the US, UK, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, along with a number of other European countries.
“We recognise the United Kingdom’s attribution of Iran’s involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford on 27 September,” the statement said.
According to the ministers, Britain concluded that the episode showed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps remains willing to carry out hostile activity beyond Iran’s borders, using covert networks and proxy actors.
The statement also pointed to a recent wave of attacks across Europe aimed at Jewish communities, Iranian journalists, and US interests. Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI) has claimed responsibility for the campaign.
“Any attempt by Iran to threaten, silence, intimidate, harass, harm, or coerce people on our territories through proxies or any other means is unacceptable,” the top diplomats said.
They cautioned that anyone acting for Iran or any other state in hostile operations would face efforts to identify, investigate, disrupt, and prosecute them.
The signatories committed to tightening international coordination and national resilience, safeguarding their communities, and holding those responsible to account.
The joint statement, published by the British Foreign Office, condemned “in the strongest terms” a range of Iranian activities, including lethal plotting, arson, sabotage, cyberattacks, and other hybrid operations.
Signatories include the US, UK, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, along with a number of other European countries.
“We recognise the United Kingdom’s attribution of Iran’s involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford on 27 September,” the statement said.
According to the ministers, Britain concluded that the episode showed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps remains willing to carry out hostile activity beyond Iran’s borders, using covert networks and proxy actors.
The statement also pointed to a recent wave of attacks across Europe aimed at Jewish communities, Iranian journalists, and US interests. Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI) has claimed responsibility for the campaign.
“Any attempt by Iran to threaten, silence, intimidate, harass, harm, or coerce people on our territories through proxies or any other means is unacceptable,” the top diplomats said.
They cautioned that anyone acting for Iran or any other state in hostile operations would face efforts to identify, investigate, disrupt, and prosecute them.
The signatories committed to tightening international coordination and national resilience, safeguarding their communities, and holding those responsible to account.
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