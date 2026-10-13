FAO Chief Urges Bold Investment in Tech, Youth to Fix Food Systems
(MENAFN) The head of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) pressed governments and investors on Monday to put more money into innovation, technology, and young people, warning that global food systems are under growing strain from environmental and agricultural pressures.
Speaking at the opening of the 2026 World Food Forum, Qu Dongyu said action is needed to reverse falling agricultural productivity, biodiversity loss, and mounting stress on water resources.
“We have to do more and better at scale,” Qu said, calling for breakthroughs in technology, business models, and international cooperation.
He pointed to artificial intelligence, digital tools, and scientific advances as key drivers of sustainable farming solutions.
Funding is already moving, according to Qu. The FAO’s Hand-in-Hand Initiative Investment Forum has $7.88 billion committed and under negotiation for agricultural development and rural economies.
Qu also urged greater investment in young people, especially young women, to expand their role and leadership in food systems. He noted that the World Food Forum network now spans more than 100 national youth chapters.
Meloni urges deeper food security ties with Africa
In a video message to the forum, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called food security “one of the greatest global challenges,” and warned that wars have underscored its importance to national stability.
Some 645 million people worldwide still go hungry, she said, with the highest numbers in Africa.
Meloni cited Italy’s Mattei Plan, which targets malnutrition, job creation for young people, and climate-resilient agriculture across Africa. She said partnerships between Europe and Africa are essential to lift local food production and self-sufficiency.
“Italy feels a responsibility to promote the link between Europe and Africa through partnerships founded on reciprocity and shared growth,” the premier said. “Food security is not just about producing food but about empowering nations to produce, process, and distribute it autonomously.”
Speaking at the opening of the 2026 World Food Forum, Qu Dongyu said action is needed to reverse falling agricultural productivity, biodiversity loss, and mounting stress on water resources.
“We have to do more and better at scale,” Qu said, calling for breakthroughs in technology, business models, and international cooperation.
He pointed to artificial intelligence, digital tools, and scientific advances as key drivers of sustainable farming solutions.
Funding is already moving, according to Qu. The FAO’s Hand-in-Hand Initiative Investment Forum has $7.88 billion committed and under negotiation for agricultural development and rural economies.
Qu also urged greater investment in young people, especially young women, to expand their role and leadership in food systems. He noted that the World Food Forum network now spans more than 100 national youth chapters.
Meloni urges deeper food security ties with Africa
In a video message to the forum, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called food security “one of the greatest global challenges,” and warned that wars have underscored its importance to national stability.
Some 645 million people worldwide still go hungry, she said, with the highest numbers in Africa.
Meloni cited Italy’s Mattei Plan, which targets malnutrition, job creation for young people, and climate-resilient agriculture across Africa. She said partnerships between Europe and Africa are essential to lift local food production and self-sufficiency.
“Italy feels a responsibility to promote the link between Europe and Africa through partnerships founded on reciprocity and shared growth,” the premier said. “Food security is not just about producing food but about empowering nations to produce, process, and distribute it autonomously.”
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