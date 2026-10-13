ASE Up 0.32%, Turnover At JD12.3 Million
Amman, Oct. 13 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) general index rose 0.32 percent on Tuesday, closing at 4,180 points, with total trading value reaching JD12.3 million.
A total of 5.8 million shares were traded through 4,695 transactions.
Of the 109 companies whose shares were traded, 32 recorded price gains, while 38 registered declines.
At the sectoral level, the financial sector index gained 0.72 percent, while the services sector edged up 0.06 percent. The industrial sector index declined 0.68 percent.
//Petra// AO
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