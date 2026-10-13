Labor Ministry Signs 2 Agreements To Employ 171 Jordanians In Agriculture, And Food Industries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 13 (Petra) – Ministry of Labor on Tuesday signed two agreements with Millennium Farms and Safe Food for Agricultural Industries ( Afico) to support hiring of 171 Jordanian men and women in the agricultural and food sectors, with a specific focus on increasing female employment.

According to a Ministry statement, the collaboration seeks to raise awareness among job seekers and their families on the importance of committing to work and adhering to the companies' internal regulations.

The agreements were signed by the Minister of Transport and Minister of Labor, Dr. Nidal Qatamin, General Manager of Millennium Farms, Ali Madani, and Afico General Manager, Hassan Al Qudah, in the presence of the Ministry's Secretary-General, Dr. Abdul Halim Dujan.

Under the first agreement, support is delivered to employ 121 Jordanians at Millennium Farms in the Wadi Araba area for one year under the national workforce support program.

This initiative contributes to creating new job opportunities and enhancing women's participation in the labor market through additional grants for hiring women.

Meanwhile, the second agreement aims to support the employment of 50 Jordanians at Afico within the Agricultural-Industrial Development Complex in the Southern Jordan Valley in Karak governorate.

It includes wage support for three years and prioritizes local residents, with the goal of reducing unemployment and leveraging job opportunities created by agricultural and food investments.

The Ministry's Vocational, Technical, and Skill Development Education and Training Support Fund will provide financial support, in accordance with approved guidelines, covering 50 percent of the minimum wage, a transportation allowance of JD25, and a monthly social security contribution of JD25 per worker.

Furthermore, the companies will provide training and qualification programs, execute written employment contracts, enroll workers in the social security system, and comply with labor laws, while ensuring the sustainability of job opportunities beyond the support period.

This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Labor's efforts to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and direct support toward sustainable employment.

It aims to align the national workforce's skills with labor market needs and stimulate economic development in the targeted areas.

//Petra//AG