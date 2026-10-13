FAO Chief Calls for More Innovation to Strengthen Global Food Systems
(MENAFN) The head of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu, on Monday urged increased investment in innovation, technology, and youth to modernize global food systems as environmental and agricultural pressures continue to grow.
Speaking at the opening of the 2026 World Food Forum in Rome, Qu called for faster action to tackle falling agricultural productivity, biodiversity decline, and increasing strain on water resources.
"We have to do more and better at scale," he said, highlighting the importance of technological progress, new business models, and stronger international cooperation.
Qu emphasized that artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and scientific breakthroughs could help develop more sustainable approaches to agriculture.
He also revealed that the FAO's Hand-in-Hand Initiative Investment Forum has secured or is negotiating commitments totaling $7.88 billion to support agricultural development and rural economies.
The FAO chief further stressed the importance of empowering young people, especially young women, by expanding their involvement and leadership in food systems.
He noted that the World Food Forum network now includes more than 100 national youth chapters.
Speaking at the opening of the 2026 World Food Forum in Rome, Qu called for faster action to tackle falling agricultural productivity, biodiversity decline, and increasing strain on water resources.
"We have to do more and better at scale," he said, highlighting the importance of technological progress, new business models, and stronger international cooperation.
Qu emphasized that artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and scientific breakthroughs could help develop more sustainable approaches to agriculture.
He also revealed that the FAO's Hand-in-Hand Initiative Investment Forum has secured or is negotiating commitments totaling $7.88 billion to support agricultural development and rural economies.
The FAO chief further stressed the importance of empowering young people, especially young women, by expanding their involvement and leadership in food systems.
He noted that the World Food Forum network now includes more than 100 national youth chapters.
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