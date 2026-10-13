Kazakhstan's State Budget Revenues Rise 16.3% In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's state budget revenues, excluding transfers, increased by 16.3% year-on-year to 20.2 trillion tenge ($44.76 billion) in January-September 2026, Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev said at a government meeting.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh government.

He said the increase amounted to 2.8 trillion tenge ($6.20 billion) compared with the same period last year. Tax revenues increased by 30.3% year-on-year, rising by 3 trillion tenge ($6.65 billion).

During the reporting period, the government continued to meet its social obligations and provide support to regions and the real sector of the economy, while implementing infrastructure projects and introducing digital tools to monitor public spending.

Value-added tax (VAT) refunds to businesses totaled 811.5 billion tenge ($1.80 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 988 billion tenge ($2.19 billion) in the same period of 2025.

Customs payments increased by 706 billion tenge ($1.56 billion) to 3.9 trillion tenge ($8.64 billion), up from 3.2 trillion tenge ($7.09 billion) a year earlier.

Trade turnover with countries outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 14.3%. Exports increased by 22.5%, while imports rose by 1.4%. Imports from EAEU member states increased by 11.5%.

State budget expenditures totaled 26.2 trillion tenge ($58.05 billion). Of this amount, 5.3 trillion tenge ($11.74 billion) from the national budget was allocated to pensions and benefits, 4.4 trillion tenge ($9.75 billion) to support regions, and 2 trillion tenge ($4.43 billion) to support the real sector of the economy.

Takiyev also highlighted the digitalization of public spending controls. Enhanced monitoring and anti-fraud measures in the social health insurance system prevented potential financial losses of 23.4 billion tenge ($51.85 million) in the first nine months of the year.

The transition of 6,634 schools to a digital funding system generated further savings of 34 billion tenge ($75.33 million).

Currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan of $1 = 451.31 tenge as of October 13, 2026.