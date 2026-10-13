Kazakhstan Generates 91.7Bn Kwh Of Electricity In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's electricity generation reached 91.7 billion kilowatt-hours in the first nine months of 2026, Deputy Minister of Energy Yerlan Akbarov said at a government meeting.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh government.

He announced that around 2.4 gigawatts (GW) of conventional power generation capacity is planned to be commissioned this year to reduce the electricity deficit.

The projects include the modernization of Almaty CHP-2 and CHP-3, with capacities of 557 megawatts (MW) and 544 MW, respectively; the construction of a 1,000 MW combined-cycle power plant in Turkistan region; and the commissioning of turbine unit No. 11 and installation of boiler No. 15 at Atyrau CHP.

A 240 MW combined-cycle power plant in Kyzylorda region has already been commissioned, along with three waste-heat recovery boilers, as well as three waste-heat recovery boilers and a 17 MW steam turbine-generator at the Tekeli energy complex.

"Electricity generation from renewable energy facilities totaled 7.8 billion kWh in the first nine months. The target for 2026 is 8.8 billion kWh. This year, 10 renewable energy facilities with a combined installed capacity of 245.8 MW are planned to be commissioned. Seven facilities with a total capacity of 212.6 MW have already been commissioned. By the end of the year, two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 30 MW and one hydropower plant with a capacity of 3.2 MW are planned to be commissioned," Akbarov said.