Kazakhstan's Transit Cargo Volumes Rise 13.1% In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Transit cargo volumes passing through Kazakhstan increased by 13.1% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, Deputy Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov said at a government meeting.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh government.

During the reporting period, rail freight transportation reached 241.7 million tons, up 3% year-on-year, while road freight transportation totaled 270.4 million tons, an increase of 5.6%.

Kazakhstan's airlines carried 12.4 million passengers from January through September, up 4.2% compared to the same period in 2025.

Infrastructure development continued during the period, with 101 railway stations renovated and 20 new international air routes launched. Airports in Balkhash, Arkalyk, Pavlodar, and Aktau were also modernized.

"Work has begun on new road projects along the Aktobe-Kyzylorda and Beineu-Sekseuil routes, the Saryagash bypass, the Center-West corridor, and the Karaganda-Zhezkazgan route," Kaliakparov said.

An electronic database of road construction materials has been compiled, and the E-Zholy information system has been established to strengthen quality control.

In the course of the meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need to ensure road quality in line with the instructions of the head of state. In this regard, First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlibek Nalibayev was tasked with conducting a detailed review of outstanding issues and submitting specific proposals.