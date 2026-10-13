Vyos Announces Technology Partnership With Network Engine To Simplify Enterprise Network Appliance Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership combines VyOS's enterprise networking capabilities with Network Engine's purpose-built hypervisor appliance, delivering software flexibility with the ease of appliance deployment

POWAY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyOS Networks today announced a technology partnership with Network Engine, the 1U hypervisor appliance from WorldTech IT, to simplify how organizations deploy and operate VyOS for enterprise routing and secure connectivity.

The partnership establishes Network Engine as a validated, compatible platform for VyOS, combining a comprehensive network operating system with hardware and virtualization specifically designed for network virtual appliances. Compatibility begins with VyOS 1.5.0, with VyOS 1.5 LTS as the minimum supported version, on Network Engine 1.0.4.

VyOS brings routing, firewall, NAT, VPN, high availability, and automation into one operating system, with a consistent configuration syntax across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. Network Engine provides a purpose-built deployment platform with a registry-driven framework, one-command appliance deployment, cloud-init initialization, and preconfigured dataplane tuning.

Together, the two platforms give infrastructure teams a practical way to run VyOS on dedicated hardware without the manual virtualization setup and tuning usually associated with network virtual appliances. Customers obtain VyOS LTS images directly from VyOS under their own VyOS subscription and deploy them through the Network Engine registry. VyOS supports the network operating system under the customer's subscription, and Network Engine supports the appliance hardware and hypervisor.

"VyOS gives organizations the freedom to deploy enterprise networking wherever their infrastructure requires it," said Santiago Blanquet, Chief Revenue Officer at VyOS Networks. "Network Engine gives teams the flexibility of a network virtual appliance with the ease of an appliance, and VyOS brings the routing, security, and automation they already run everywhere else."

"Network Engine was built so teams get the flexibility of a network virtual appliance without the hardware headaches. Together with VyOS, we're giving customers a faster path from box to production: bring your VyOS image, deploy it in minutes, and run it anywhere you need it," said Eric Moe, VP of Marketing at WorldTech IT.

VyOS LTS releases are validated on Network Engine on an ongoing basis, and both companies list the integration in their partner ecosystems. The partners are developing reference designs for edge and internet border routing and for VPN hub deployments with IPsec and WireGuard, each with day-0 cloud-init templates and sizing guidance. Further designs, including service chaining with other network virtual appliances, hybrid cloud connectivity, and DMVPN interoperability with Cisco environments, will follow customer demand.

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About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is the global leader in open networking, delivering secure, scalable, and automated solutions for organizations across bare metal, cloud, and edge environments. Built on Linux and trusted by enterprises, service providers, and integrators worldwide, VyOS provides an enterprise-grade platform that unifies advanced routing, firewall, and VPN capabilities with full control and zero vendor lock-in.

CONTACT: Media Contacts Yuriy Andamasov Coordinator vyos.io Email:... Phone: +34 932206760