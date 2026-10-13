Global Etraining Announces Major Expansion Of Procore Training Library Ahead Of Groundbreak 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly released and upcoming courses significantly expand Global eTraining's on-demand Procore curriculum, with more construction technology training still to come

RED DEER, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global eTraining (GeT), the award-winning AI-powered digital adoption platform and home to the industry's largest AECO and manufacturing training library, today announced a major expansion of its Procore training course suite. This includes newly released learning and an extensive slate of upcoming courses designed to help construction professionals confidently put Procore to work across the project lifecycle.

The announcement comes in time for Procore Groundbreak 2026 and represents a significant investment in Global eTraining's already-growing Procore course suite, bringing new learning across project management, financial management, bidding, reporting, data extraction, closeout and other essential construction workflows.

At the center of the latest release is Creating and Managing RFIs in Procore, a new course providing construction professionals with a practical, beginning-to-end introduction to managing Requests for Information (RFIs) in Procore.

But the new RFI course is only one part of a much larger expansion of Global eTraining's Procore curriculum, with newly released training available now, an extensive lineup of additional courses on the way and even more to be announced.

“Construction technology is changing incredibly quickly, and our priority is making sure our clients and their people have the knowledge and skills they need to keep pace,” said William Myers, Director of Operations at Global eTraining.

A Major Expansion of Procore Training

Creating and Managing RFIs in Procore builds on Global eTraining's established library of Procore courses, including An Introduction to Procore, Navigating Drawings (Web App) in Procore, Uploading Drawings into Procore and Uploading Specifications in Procore.

In time for Groundbreak 2026, Global eTraining is also announcing more than 20 upcoming Procore courses that will significantly expand the depth and breadth of its existing curriculum.

And this is only the beginning. Additional Procore courses and construction technology training are already in development, with more announcements still to come.

Turning Procore Training Into Organizational Knowledge

Like all Global eTraining courses, Procore training is fully customizable to meet the needs of individual organizations.

Global eTraining's patented, AI-powered course-building technology, The Generator, allows companies to edit pre-existing Global eTraining content, drag and drop existing modules into custom training paths or build courses from scratch.

Organizations can combine Global eTraining's extensive pre-existing training content with their own trusted company and project-specific information and convert it into actionable knowledge, creating learning and guidance that reflects their standards, processes, project requirements and workflows.

Global eTraining also enables organizations to access dynamic project procedures in the flow of work, connecting people with trusted knowledge and guidance when and where they need it.

Together, these capabilities empower customers to tailor Global eTraining content to their company and project workflows, helping build the knowledge infrastructure that drives technology adoption at scale.

Built by Construction Technology Experts

Global eTraining's growing Procore curriculum is authored by experienced subject matter experts who understand not only the technology, but how it is actually used across construction projects and organizations.

Kreider and Lockner will be attending Procore Groundbreak 2026 in Orlando and are excited to connect with fellow construction professionals, answer questions about Global eTraining and share more about the newly released and upcoming Procore content.

GeT Ready for What's Next

With newly released courses available now, more than 20 additional Procore courses announced and even more training in development, Global eTraining is continuing to expand the learning construction professionals need to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology.

Organizations interested in the new and upcoming Procore curriculum are invited to meet with Global eTraining ahead of Groundbreak to learn more about the expanded course suite, explore how the training can be customized around their own company and project workflows and discover what else is coming next.

Existing learners can log into their Global eTraining account to explore the currently available Procore courses today.

About Global eTraining

Trusted by top architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing firms worldwide, Global eTraining's AI-powered digital adoption platform elevates human potential and accelerates workforce readiness.

Convert trusted company and project-specific information into actionable knowledge, access dynamic project procedures in the flow of work and close skills gaps through AI assessments, insights and learning paths-all to build the knowledge infrastructure that drives technology adoption at scale.

Global eTraining empowers learners with consumable and up-to-date training- just enough, just in time and just for them.

Media Contact:

Jessa Tracy

Director of Marketing

Global eTraining

...

globaletraining.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: