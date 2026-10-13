Post Road Management Merges With JEMCO Management To Expand Philadelphia Operating Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Road Management (PRM), a real estate investment and management company based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, today announced its merger with JEMCO Management, a property management company serving Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley. The transaction expands PRM's Philadelphia operating platform and footprint, building on its existing multifamily investment and management activity in the city. Following this strategic merger, the combined entity will oversee a robust and rapidly growing portfolio approaching 500 residential units and active development projects throughout the Philadelphia market. This substantial expansion of our local footprint dramatically scales our operations, reinforcing PRM's position as a premier platform for multifamily investment and property management.

“Philadelphia is a market where local knowledge and consistent execution matter,” said Borko Milosev, chief executive officer of Post Road Management.“This merger builds on our work in the city and strengthens the operating platform behind our investments. Our priority is disciplined property management and continued improvement in the communities we serve.”

The merger brings JEMCO's local operating presence together with PRM's integrated approach to acquisitions, property management, asset management and construction oversight. The combined platform supports hands-on property management, targeted improvements and resident service.

About Post Road Management

Founded in 2011, Post Road Management is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based real estate investment and management company focused on multifamily properties. Its integrated platform combines acquisitions, property management, asset management and construction oversight. For more information, visit postroadmgmt.com.

About JEMCO Management

JEMCO Management is a property management company serving Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley, with a focus on safe, affordable housing and quality residential environments.

Contact Post Road Management

(206) 360-0873

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