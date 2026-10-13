Post Road Management Merges With JEMCO Management To Expand Philadelphia Operating Platform
“Philadelphia is a market where local knowledge and consistent execution matter,” said Borko Milosev, chief executive officer of Post Road Management.“This merger builds on our work in the city and strengthens the operating platform behind our investments. Our priority is disciplined property management and continued improvement in the communities we serve.”
The merger brings JEMCO's local operating presence together with PRM's integrated approach to acquisitions, property management, asset management and construction oversight. The combined platform supports hands-on property management, targeted improvements and resident service.
About Post Road Management
Founded in 2011, Post Road Management is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based real estate investment and management company focused on multifamily properties. Its integrated platform combines acquisitions, property management, asset management and construction oversight. For more information, visit postroadmgmt.com.
About JEMCO Management
JEMCO Management is a property management company serving Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley, with a focus on safe, affordable housing and quality residential environments.
Contact Post Road Management
(206) 360-0873
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