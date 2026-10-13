Seerist Featured As A Leader In Verdantix Green Quadrant: Risk Intelligence Software (2026) Report

“Organizations today are making high-stakes decisions against a backdrop of constant disruption, and they need intelligence they can trust the moment it matters. Being featured in the Verdantix Green Quadrant reflects what our customers experience every day: AI that surfaces signals in real time, paired with expert analysts who turn those signals into clear, actionable insight. We're proud of this recognition and will keep investing in the speed, accuracy and transparency our clients rely on,” said Alex Berry, CEO of Seerist.

Founded in 2022 in Reston, Virginia and London, United Kingdom, Seerist provides data and insights across five risk categories: security, political, maritime, operational and cyber. With offices in London, Singapore, Sydney, New Delhi, Mumbai, Madrid, New York and Copenhagen, Seerist delivers an advanced, augmented risk and threat intelligence platform designed to anticipate, identify and manage disruptive global events.

Seerist gives organizations the confidence to keep operations running, protect their people, and enter new markets in an unpredictable world. Seerist's unwavering focus on tradecraft and methodology sits at the heart of how it supports clients to map and react to hyperlocal and geopolitical events. Seerist scans millions of open-source signals across 200+ countries and 1,200+ cities, then grounds them in expert analytical judgement and ratings via both an in-house team and alongside their strategic partnership with Control Risks, so leaders get trusted intelligence they can act on.

According to the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Risk Intelligence Software (2026) report, Seerist's granular, high-quality data are complemented by fast and reliable insights for life-safety organizations. The Green Quadrant analysis highlights:

The Green Quadrant analysis finds that Seerist provides:

. Highly efficient data and insights delivery through an advanced user interface (UI)

Seerist's advanced data collection mechanisms enable it to deliver data and insights on a real-time basis, or at a time frequency of the client's choosing. Notification mechanisms are delivered via multiple channels, such as email, SMS and mobile app, as well as through the option to deploy an application programming interface (API) or model context protocol (MCP). They can be parametrized by source and event types, categories, sectors and geographical areas. The platform and UI are flexible and require only marginal time for onboarding and training.

. Global scale data collection with opportunities to improve estimation methodologies.

Seerist's collection and processing pipelines are continuously monitored, with automated anomaly detection and behavioral tracking that flag deviations from normal ingestion patterns. This includes variance analysis to identify drops in source volume or gaps that indicate missing input data. Seerist applies rigorous data validation checks on ingestion and classification, and analyst teams review outputs, operating as a human check on completeness and plausibility. However, there are opportunities to improve processes around estimation of proxies within models.

. Life-safety solutions for firms and government agencies seeking fast, reliable critical intelligence

The advanced Seerist AI solution is deployed by a global network of analysts and experts to provide timely, accurate data and insights on the operations of the vendor's clients, which include government security agencies and multinational corporations with a global footprint. External systems integrate with Seerist through an API that relies on key authentication over TLS 1.3, as well as push delivery for event and alert notifications. In addition, Seerist deploys analytic models (event detection, classification, risk scoring, retrieval, and summarization) to support human decision-making, with users in the loop for actions of material or critical consequence.

To see the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Risk Intelligence Software (2026) report, visit:

ABOUT SEERIST

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 400 organizations, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and nearly 100 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) analyzing millions of data points in real-time with expert human analysis built on decades of experience. With 8 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit .

ABOUT VERDANTIX

Verdantix is a trusted intelligence provider for software and services markets. Through its AI-enabled Voyager platform, Verdantix delivers insights and analysis that constitute the most granular intelligence available across the marketplaces it serves. This allows the firm to make highly accurate far-reaching forecasts and big-picture predictions. With more than 3,000 subscribing organizations relying on Verdantix intelligence to make technology and market decisions, Verdantix's work has a major influence on decision-making across Climate and Energy, EHS and Quality, Facilities and Real Estate, Industrial Transformation, Sustainability and Risk functions worldwide. verdantix.com.

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