First Orion Launches Free Spam Watchlist For Registered Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded communication solutions and Transparency in Communications, today announced the launch of“Watchlist” within its free Business Number Registration service. Registered businesses can now log into First Orion's Customer Portal to see whether their phone numbers have been tagged as Potential Spam and view the observed calling behaviors that may be perceived as nuisances by call recipients.

Ideal for any business making legitimate phone calls, Business Number Registration helps organizations understand how their calling practices may be perceived and supports a better mobile experience for both businesses and consumers.

Watchlist provides visibility into phone numbers tagged on the T-Mobile network in the previous 24 hours and the observed calling behaviors that may have contributed to the tag. This transparency enables businesses to understand which behaviors may have led to spam labeling and adjust their calling practices accordingly. Unlike other registration services, First Orion's Business Number Registration is free and provides both spam-tag status and associated behavior insights.

“Watchlist gives businesses the transparency they need to understand the calling behaviors that may contribute to spam tags or mislabeling,” said Josh Whitehurst, Head of Product at First Orion.“As T-Mobile's analytics engine, First Orion provides insight into the behaviors observed on the network that are associated with spam labeling, helping businesses better understand and manage their phone number reputation.”

Business Number Registration is a critical first step in establishing a business's phone number reputation. Companies can complete registration in under five minutes and return to the Customer Portal at any time to add or manage phone numbers.

Register business numbers today at portal.firstorion.com to access Watchlist and manage your phone number reputation on the T-Mobile network.

About First Orion

First Orion is a global leader in Transparency in Communications®, helping businesses, carriers, and consumers make every connection more transparent, trusted, and secure. As the pioneer of branded calling, First Orion delivers branded communication solutions that improve engagement, strengthen brand trust, and help combat fraud, spoofing, and unwanted communications. Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, First Orion serves leading enterprises and mobile operators worldwide. For more information, firstorion.com.

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