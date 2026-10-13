Woolly Debuts FW2026 Merino Collection And Names Forte Mare PR First Agency Of Record Ahead Of Spring 2027 Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Seattle merino wool brand doubles down on More Wool. Less Plastic.TM as demand for natural fibers activewear and loungewear grows

SEATTLE, WA., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woolly Clothing Co., the Seattle-born maker of merino wool basics, today unveiled its FW2026 collection: a full men's and women's lineup of underwear, basics, everyday athleisure and lifestyle pieces built from 95 to 100 percent merino wool. Alongside the launch, Woolly has engaged Forte Mare PR (FMPR) as its first public relations agency of record, marking the start of a new chapter of focused growth for the brand.

FW2026 Collection

The Fall/Winter 2026 Collection is built on Woolly's mantra, More Wool. Less Plastic.TM: as much merino and as little synthetic as possible in every piece that sits next to skin. The collection spans four categories for men and women: Underwear, Basics, Everyday Athleisure, and Lifestyle + Workwear.

The fabric does the heavy lifting. Woolly's everyday weight is a 17.5 micron, 175 GSM merino knit that is soft enough to wear next to skin with no itch. Leggings move up to a 360 GSM "Flex" weight for coverage and support, and the men's MerinoAire® boxers add panels of 100 percent merino mesh for airflow. Details carry the same sustainable intent, from wool-blend jacquard waistbands to ceramic buttons in place of plastic.

Collection highlights include:



Women's bralettes and undies: the bralettes, plus a full range of briefs, thongs, boyshorts and boxer briefs, made from 95 percent merino and 5 percent elastane.

Women's athleisure: tanks, tees and a 3⁄4 Henley in everyday weight, shorts and leggings in flex weight, made to go from studio to sofa.

Men's underwear: 100 percent Merino Everyday Boxer Brief, 7" Longdrop, Classic Boxer and Classic Brief, plus the 95% MerinoAire® Active Boxer Brief in 5", 7" and 9" inseams. Men's tops: tanks, tees and long sleeves in 100 merino, everyday weight, ready for an adventure, a flight or the office.

More Wool. Less Plastic.TM

Polyester now makes up more than half of all apparel fiber, even as athleisure has turned activewear into an everyday uniform worn from workout to couch. Shoppers are pushing back on plastic next to skin. The Woolmark Company points to merino as central to the evolution of activewear, and fiber analysts report rising merino demand among Gen Z and millennial consumers who want natural, traceable materials.

Woolly was built for that shift. Founded in Seattle in 2013 by three friends, avid skiers who loved merino and hated the price tag, the brand makes every piece from 95 to 100 percent merino wool, a much higher wool content than most in the industry. The fabric manages moisture vapor and heat at the fiber level, regulates temperature and naturally resists odor. Woolly's wool is Woolmark and Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) certified from farm to finished garment, and its cut and sew partners are certified by the Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI) for labor standards and worker health and safety. Selling only through its own site and Amazon keeps prices approachable and funds ongoing fabric development.

New Chapter

To support its next phase, Woolly has named FORTE MARE (FMPR), as its first PR agency of record. FM will lead national media relations across print, digital and podcast, along with creator partnerships, bringing the More Wool. Less Plastic.TM story to fitness, lifestyle, travel and sustainability audiences.

"For more than a decade, we've been proving that merino doesn't have to be a luxury," said James Kelly, Co-Founder of Woolly. "Now we're entering a new chapter of focused growth. Whether they find us on Amazon or shop directly with us, our customers come to Woolly for the same thing: basics that feel better and keep plastic off their skin. We're growing and sharpening our product offering around what they love most. Bringing on an agency partner, along with our authentic creator network, is how we will make sure more people hear that story."

The FW2026 collection is available now at woolly.clothing and on Amazon.

About Woolly

Woolly Clothing Co. makes merino basics for everyday life. Founded in Seattle in 2013 by three outdoor-loving friends, Woolly set out to make merino accessible and now designs men's and women's underwear, basics, athleisure and lifestyle pieces from 95 to 100 percent Woolmark and RWS certified merino wool. Guided by its mantra, More Wool. Less Plastic.TM, Woolly is on a mission to replace synthetic everyday clothing with healthier, more sustainable merino alternatives. Learn more at woolly.clothing.

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Woolly FW2026 merino wool lineup

CONTACT: Justina Nielsen | FORTE MARE... +1.310.845.6892