More Than 125 Technology Leaders Registered For HMG Strategy's 19Th Annual Greenwich C-Level Technology Leadership Summit On October 15

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Just Two Days Remaining, Qualified Technology Executives Are Encouraged to Register in Advance

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only two days remaining before HMG Strategy's 19th Annual Greenwich C-Level Technology Leadership Summit, more than 125 CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers and senior technology executives from leading organizations across Connecticut, Westchester County, New York City and the Northeast have registered to attend the event on October 15 at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, Connecticut.









Organizations represented by current speakers and registered attendees include PepsiCo, Mastercard, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim USA, Barclays, Charter Communications, Comcast Business, CrowdStrike, AXA XL, Arch Capital, Sompo, MBIA, Point32Health, Fanatics, OTIS, Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, Estée Lauder and FUJIFILM Holdings America.

The summit will bring together an accomplished community of technology leaders for a day of executive leadership, peer networking and practical discussions focused on AI innovation, cyber resilience, security strategy, business transformation and measurable business outcomes.

"Technology leaders today are increasingly expected to shape business strategy, accelerate innovation, guide AI adoption and strengthen cyber resilience," said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. "The Greenwich Summit provides an opportunity for executives to learn from accomplished peers, exchange practical insights and build trusted relationships with fellow technology leaders from leading organizations across the Northeast."

Featured Executive Discussions

Attendees will explore topics including:



Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator

Harnessing Data, AI and Strategic Technologies to Drive Long-Term Business Performance

Predicting the Impact of AI on Enterprise Security and Cybersecurity Vendors

Quantum Horizon: From Risk to Resilience Iconic Leadership: How to Lead Like a CEO – Designing the Future Workforce



Featured executive speakers include senior technology leaders from Barclays, Comcast Business, Schneider Electric, Point32Health, Combe International, KPMG and other leading organizations.

More Than 125 Technology Leaders Already Registered

Technology executives from financial services, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunications, media, consumer products, manufacturing and technology organizations have already registered to attend.

The Rockrimmon Country Club Executive Experience

The Greenwich Summit will be hosted at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, Connecticut, an exclusive private-club setting designed to foster meaningful executive conversations, peer networking and knowledge sharing.

Throughout the day, attendees will enjoy a full breakfast reception, executive luncheon and continuous refreshments, creating numerous opportunities to connect with fellow CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers and senior technology leaders from across the Northeast.

The combination of thought-provoking executive discussions, peer networking sessions and a premium private-club environment provides an ideal setting for exchanging ideas, building trusted relationships and exploring practical strategies for AI innovation, cyber resilience, business transformation and technology leadership.

Register While Space Remains Available

With the summit taking place on October 15, qualified technology executives are encouraged to register in advance to streamline check-in and maximize networking opportunities throughout the day.

Complimentary executive passes remain available for qualified CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, Chief AI Officers and other senior technology executives. Attendance is reserved for qualified executive technology leaders and is subject to verification and approval.

Walk-in registrations will be accommodated for qualified technology executives as capacity permits; however, advance registration is strongly recommended.

Media Contact

Peggy Pedwano

Chief Operations Officer

HMG Strategy

203-221-2702

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





Executives interested in attending may reserve a complimentary executive pass at: